Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
NEW YORK, July 6 The euro extended losses to fall to a fresh five-week low against the dollar o n F riday after a report showed a dismal pace of hiring by U.S. employers in June, stoking strong risk aversion and a flight to safe havens.
The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.2340 after falling as low as $1.2329. (Reporting By Nick Olivari; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering