NEW YORK, July 6 The euro extended losses to fall to a fresh five-week low against the dollar o n F riday after a report showed a dismal pace of hiring by U.S. employers in June, stoking strong risk aversion and a flight to safe havens.

The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.2340 after falling as low as $1.2329. (Reporting By Nick Olivari; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)