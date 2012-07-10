* Meeting of finance ministers does little to help euro

* Spain deficit reduction target extended

* Italy's Monti says may be interested in aid from rescue fund

* Sterling hits 3-1/2-year high versus euro (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Julie Haviv and Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, July 10 The euro slumped to a two-year trough against the dollar on Tuesday and more losses were expected as euro zone ministers failed to dispel fears about the debt crisis and investors awaited a German court verdict on the region's bailout fund.

The euro zone common currency fell to a low beneath $1.2250, opening the way to a test of the key $1.20 area. A break below that could see the currency slide towards its June 2010 low of $1.1875, which marked the weakest since March 2006.

Euro zone ministers agreed to grant Madrid an extra year until 2014 to reach its deficit reduction targets in exchange for further budget savings. They did not agree a final figure for aid to ailing Spanish lenders, but said some 30 billion euros would be available by the end of July. [ID: nL6E8IA31V]

But markets were disappointed the meeting did not offer more. Investors were also on edge as the German Constitutional Court began a hearing into whether the euro zone's fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism, and planned changes to the region's budget rules are compatible with German law.

The court is not known to be pro-Europe and an adverse verdict could hurt integration plans. German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said any significant delay in approving the EU's permanent bailout fund could fuel turbulence in financial markets and hurt confidence in the euro zone.

The euro has been net sold for five consecutive trading sessions and is now the strongest net sold currency across the board, said Samarjit Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.

"We're seeing investors once again losing some of their optimism on Europe," said Shankar.

The euro fell as low as $1.2233, its lowest since July 1, 2010. It last traded at $1.2257, down 0.5 percent.

The common currency also fell to a five-week low of 97.20 yen and last traded down 0.7 percent at 97.37, according to Reuters data.

Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti, under intense market pressure to shape up his economy to avoid it being drawn into the centre of the debt crisis, said the country could be interested in tapping the euro zone's rescue fund for bond support.

One bit of good news for the euro came by way of a drop in Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, with Spain's 10-year bond dipping back below the critical 7 percent level.

Analysts said the political hurdles on how to use the euro zone's rescue fund and prevent further contagion remained very high.

"I think we have a long way to go before we reach the stage at which policymakers will be ready to act, particularly as it relates to potential bond purchases in the secondary market," said Todd Elmer, currency strategist for Citi in Singapore.

Sterling, meanwhile, hit a fresh 3-1/2-year high against the euro as the market's focus switched back to the euro zone debt crisis, spurring the pound to recover from an early dip caused by comments from the Bank of England governor.

CHINESE TRADE DATA FANS GROWTH FEARS

China also weighed on markets after mixed trade figures raised concerns about an accelerating downturn in the world's second-largest economy.

China's imports in June grew at half the expected pace, underscoring concerns that China's economy and domestic demand are cooling quickly, although export growth was slightly stronger than expected.

Persistent concerns about global growth should limit the greenback's downside and boost the yen, added Western Union Business Solutions senior market analyst Joe Manimbo, in Washington D.C.

The U.S. currency last traded down 0.2 percent against the yen at 79.42 yen, according to Reuters data. (Editing by Andrew Hay)