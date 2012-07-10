* Meeting of finance ministers does little to help euro
* Spain deficit reduction target extended
* Italy's Monti says may be interested in aid from rescue
fund
* Sterling hits 3-1/2-year high versus euro
(Updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 10 The euro plunged to a two-year
low against the dollar on Tuesday and further declines were
likely as euro zone ministers failed to calm fears about the
debt crisis and investors awaited a German court verdict on the
region's bailout fund.
The euro zone common currency fell beneath $1.2250, opening
the way to a test of $1.20. A break below that could see the
currency slide toward its June 2010 low of $1.1875, which marked
the weakest level since March 2006.
"It's almost like we're drilling for oil -- we're going down
slowly in the euro," said Matthew Lifson, senior trader and
market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Princeton, New
Jersey. "There's no backbone to the euro at the moment. The
market is just plodding it lower."
Euro zone ministers agreed to grant Madrid an extra year,
until 2014, to reach its deficit reduction targets in exchange
for further budget savings. They did not agree on a final figure
for aid to ailing Spanish lenders, but said some 30 billion
euros would be available by the end of July. [ID: nL6E8IA31V]
Markets were disappointed the meeting did not offer more.
"There are certainly positive things out of Europe in terms
of what they're trying to do post-European summit, but they're
small steps and I feel that there is no unified plan in place
yet," Lifson said.
Investors were also on edge as the German Constitutional
Court began a hearing into whether the euro zone's bailout fund,
known as the European Stability Mechanism, and planned changes
to the region's budget rules are compatible with German law.
The court is not known to be pro-Europe and an adverse
verdict could hurt integration plans. German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said any significant delay in approving the
EU's permanent bailout fund could fuel turbulence in financial
markets and hurt confidence in the euro zone.
The euro has been net sold for five consecutive trading
sessions and is now the strongest net sold currency across the
board, said Samarjit Shankar, managing director of global FX
strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston.
The euro fell as low as $1.2233, its lowest since
July 1, 2010. It last traded at $1.2253, down 0.5 percent.
In the options market, one-month implied volatility inched
lower to 9.95 percent on Tuesday after jumping to a two-week
high of 10.65 percent on Monday.
Meanwhile, the cost of insuring against a euro fall
cheapened somewhat on Tuesday, with one-month puts trading at
1.0 percent, compared with 1.5 percent at the
beginning of the month. The bias remains skewed toward euro
weakness.
The euro also fell to a five-week low against the yen, at
97.20 yen, and last traded down 0.7 percent at 97.31,
according to Reuters data.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, under intense market
pressure to shore up his country's economy to prevent it from
being drawn into the center of the debt crisis, said Italy could
be interested in tapping the euro zone's rescue fund for bond
support.
One bit of good news for the euro came by way of a drop in
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, with Spain's 10-year bond
dipping back below the critical 7 percent level.
Analysts said the political hurdles on how to use the euro
zone's rescue fund and prevent further contagion remained very
high.
Sterling, meanwhile, hit a 3-1/2-year high against the euro
, which fell to 78.92 pence, as the market's focus
switched back to the euro zone debt crisis. That spurred the
pound to recover from an early dip caused by comments from the
Bank of England governor. The euro was last at 78.94 pence, down
0.5 percent.
CHINA TRADE DATA FANS GROWTH FEARS
China also weighed on markets after trade figures raised
concerns about a downturn in the world's second-largest economy.
China's imports in June grew at half the expected pace,
underscoring concerns that China's economy and domestic demand
are cooling quickly, although export growth was slightly
stronger than expected.
Persistent concerns about global growth should limit the
greenback's downside and boost the yen, said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst with Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington, D.C.
The dollar last traded down 0.2 percent against the yen at
79.40 yen.
(Additional reporting by Julie Haviv and Wanfeng Zhou; Editing
by Leslie Adler)