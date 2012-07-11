* Fed open to bond buys, but only if U.S. weakens further
* Euro weak, prospect of quick German court ESM ruling dim
* Euro at record low vs Aussie, 3-1/2-year low vs pound
(Updates prices, adds quote, details)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 11 The dollar gained on
W ednesday, pushing the euro to a fresh two-year low after
minutes of last month's Federal Reserve meeting showed
additional asset-buying by the Fed was not imminent and likely
to occur only if U.S. economic conditions worsened.
The report showed a few officials on the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee believed further stimulus to the
economy was justified, but a majority was not yet convinced.
"On balance, the minutes do not on the surface suggest a
sizable body of support for further immediate action, although
it should be borne in mind that the comments were made prior to
recent data disappointments," said Peter Buchanan, economist at
CIBC World Markets in Toronto.
"We doubt that the statement contains enough meat on the
easing side to satisfy observers who were hoping for more signs
of a willingness to launch another round of unsterilized
quantitative easing on any signs of deterioration in the growth
picture."
The euro hit a two-year low of $1.2211 after the
minutes, but was last at $1.2237, down 0.1 percent. The next
target on the downside is $1.20, and after that, a possible test
of the June 2010 trough of $1.1875.
The single currency has fallen about 5.5 percent so far this
year, exceeding losses racked up in 2011, when it fell more than
3 percent. Yet many analysts feel it is not time to buy the
euro.
"Our instincts still tell us that investors will continue to
sell into euro rallies for now," said Valentin Marinov, senior
currency strategist at Citigroup in London.
"Euro pessimism seems deeply entrenched and one could argue
that even if market risk sentiment improves from here, selling
euro on the crosses could continue."
The dollar index was up 0.1 percent at 83.450, aided
by the greenback's gains versus the yen.
The euro also fell against most major currencies on unease
over how policymakers will tackle the debt crisis after it
appeared there would be no quick judgment from a German court on
the euro zone's bailout fund.
The single currency also dropped to a three-and-a-half-year
trough against sterling and a record low versus the
higher-yielding Australian dollar.
Alongside doubts fed by the euro zone debt crisis, the
currency remained under pressure after the European Central
Bank's decision to cut interest rates last week brought the
deposit rate to zero.
Analysts said any renewed rise in Spanish and Italian
government debt yields could push the euro down further as
concerns about political hurdles and skepticism over the euro
zone's decision-making process grow.
The ECB's rate cut removed a pillar of support for the euro,
raising chances it could become a funding currency of choice for
buying higher-yielding assets.
The euro fell to its weakest against sterling
since late 2008 at 78.68 pence, while it hit an all-time low
against the Australian dollar at A$1.1937.
UNCERTAIN ROAD AHEAD
Some market players had been hoping for a quick ruling from
Germany's Constitutional Court on whether the European Stability
Mechanism and planned changes to the euro zone's budget rules
were compatible with German law.
But the decision looks likely to take several weeks, with
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble saying he hoped a judgment
would be passed before the fall.
There were also concerns about Italy, whose Prime Minister
Mario Monti said o n T uesday the country could be interested in
tapping the euro zone's rescue fund to ease its borrowing costs.
The euro fell to a five-week low against the yen
but recovered to trade 0.3 percent higher at 97.54 yen.
The dollar was up 0.3 percent against the yen at 79.64 yen
, holding well above chart support at its 200-day simple
moving average at 78.98, as investors positioned ahead of the
outcome from the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting that
started on W edn esday.
The BoJ is expected to hold off on easing monetary policy
despite moves in that direction last week by central banks in
the euro zone, Britain and China.