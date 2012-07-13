* Moody's cuts Italy by 2 notches ahead of debt sale

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, July 13 The euro gained against the dollar for the first time in four days on Friday, bouncing from a two-year low as investors sought to cover bets against the currency.

Risk sentiment broadly improved, with U.S. stocks trading higher after six days of declines as data from China allayed concerns a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy could further hinder global growth.

While China's growth rate slowed for a sixth successive quarter to its slackest pace in more than three years, the GDP number, released in a flurry of Chinese data on Friday, was roughly in line with investor expectations.

"Chinese data was not nearly as bad as many had expected, but Italy's downgrade raises doubts policymakers ability to address the debt crisis," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.

Moody's cut Italy's sovereign debt rating to Baa2 on Friday, citing doubts over Italy's long-term resolve to push through much-needed reforms and saying persistent worries about Spain and Greece were increasing its liquidity risks.

With the euro falling so much in recent weeks, "there is always the potential of violent short squeezes, but any euro strength should not last long."

The euro last traded at $1.2238, up 0.3 percent. It had earlier fallen to a mid-2010 low of $1.2160.

"For the most part, it's Friday, the market is thin and everybody is short," said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.

"Euro/dollar has made new daily lows nine days in a row now," he said. "I think it's just a bit of a short-squeeze, driven by various rumors and talks."

"Everyone's interpreted the Chinese numbers to be not that bad. That's sparked a general relief rally. And remember, this market is still very short euros and it doesn't take much to squeeze those shorts out," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.

"That has exacerbated the move today."

Moody's warned it could further cut the new Baa2 rating, which stands just two notches above junk, if Italy's access to debt markets dried up, but Italy still managed to pass a tough market test as three-year borrowing costs fell well below 5 percent.

The euro has shed 5.5 percent against the dollar this year, exceeding the losses it chalked up in 2011, with declines accelerating after last week's deposit and refinance rate cuts by the European Central Bank.

In the United States, producer prices unexpectedly rose in June despite big drops in energy prices, a sign that some inflation pressures could keep the Federal Reserve on guard.

Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.1 percent at 79.20 yen, according to Reuters data. (Additional reporting by Wanfeng Zhou and Steven C. Johnson in New York and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)