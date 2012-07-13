* China's GDP meets expectations, eases global growth fears
* Moody's cuts Italy rating, but debt sale fares well
* U.S. inflation data shows unexpected rise
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, July 13 The euro rose against the
dollar for the first time in four days on Friday, bouncing from
a two-year low as Chinese economic data mitigated concerns about
global growth, prompting investors to take on risk and pare bets
against the single currency.
The euro had earlier come under pressure after a surprise
cut in Italy's credit ratings by Moody's highlighted the risk
that the debt crisis could potentially engulf Italy, the euro
zone's third-biggest economy.
But sentiment was buoyed by data showing that China's
economy grew by 7.6 percent in the second quarter, the slackest
pace in more than three years but still better than some
outlooks.
"Chinese data was not nearly as bad as many had expected,
but Italy's downgrade raises doubts about policymakers' ability
to address the debt crisis," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.
Moody's cut Italy's sovereign debt rating to Baa2, citing
doubts over the country's long-term resolve to push through
much-needed reforms and saying persistent worries about Spain
and Greece were increasing its liquidity risks.
With the euro falling so much in recent weeks, "there is
always the potential of violent short squeezes, but any euro
strength should not last long," Esiner said.
The euro last traded at $1.2234, up 0.3 percent,
after falling as low as $1.2160 earlier, marking the lowest
level since mid-2010 .
"For the most part, it's Friday, the market is thin and
everybody is short," said Ronald Simpson, managing director of
global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.
"Euro/dollar has made new daily lows nine days in a row
now," he said. "I think it's just a bit of a short-squeeze,
driven by various rumors and talks."
The euro also rose against the yen, trading 0.3 percent
higher at 96.94 yen.
While Moody's warned it could further downgrade Italy's
credit rating, now just two notches above junk status, if the
country's access to debt markets were to dry up, Italy managed
to pass a tough market test as three-year borrowing costs fell
well below 5 percent.
The euro has shed 5.5 percent against the dollar this year,
far exceeding 2011's annual loss of 3.2 percent, with declines
accelerating after last week's deposit and refinance rate cuts
by the European Central Bank.
Investors mostly shrugged off data in the United States that
showed consumer sentiment cooling in early July to the lowest
level in seven months.
Separately, producer prices rose only slightly last month as
energy costs dropped, suggesting inflation pressures remain
muted and leaving the door open for more easing by the Federal
Reserve.
Against the yen, the dollar was last down 0.1 percent at
79.18 yen, according to Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Wanfeng Zhou and Steven C. Johnson in
New York and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)