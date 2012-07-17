(Adds quote, updates prices, options price)

* Bernanke says Fed prepared to act, but gives few details

* Euro drops to 3-1/2-year low vs sterling

* Dollar rallies versus yen

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 17 The dollar rallied on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave few hints that the U.S. central bank was ready to offer more stimulus, although he said the Fed is prepared to boost a slowing U.S. economy if needed.

Investors' bets that Bernanke would drop more hints about further monetary stimulus had grown after the release of disappointing U.S. retail sales data on Monday, and when he did not specify measures to lift the economy they covered their shorts on the dollar.

Another round of quantitative easing would weigh on the greenback because it would result in flooding the financial system with dollars, which would diminish the currency's value.

"Despite expectations by many market participants that the Fed chief would yield to calls for quantitative easing, his statement indicated nothing of the sort," said Neal Gilbert, currency strategist at GFT in New Jersey.

"He continued to repeat the same line that he did at his monetary policy decision press conference back in June, along with what was released last week in the minutes of that meeting."

Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to offer additional support to the U.S. economy but stopped short of signaling action in the near term. He said the U.S. recovery is being held back by Europe's debt crisis and uncertainty surrounding U.S. fiscal policy.

The euro hit session lows against the dollar at $1.2187 in the aftermath of Bernanke's comments. It was last at $1.2246, down 0.2 percent on the day. Stops at $1.2240 were taken out as did bids at $1.2210-$1.2200, traders said.

Weakness in the euro zone's shared currency, however, has not sparked that much demand for protection in the options market against further falls. Traders expect a gradual fall in the euro from current levels.

The cost of protection against further euro weakness actually cheapened on Tuesday, with puts -- or bets the currency would depreciate -- trading at 1.08 percent. Earlier this month, puts were at 1.5 percent.

The euro hit a 3-1/2-year low against sterling at 78.27 pence and dropped to a record trough against the Australian dollar, at A$1.1886.

The dollar reversed losses against the Swiss franc to trade 0.2 percent higher at 0.9823 franc. It gained around 0.1 percent versus sterling and roughly 0.2 percent versus the New Zealand dollar.

Still, quantitative easing is not exactly off the table, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "The dollar may have limited upside scope," he said, which "should buy the dollar some time to test fresh highs."

The Fed last month expanded efforts to keep long-term interest rates low by announcing it would buy an additional $267 billion in long-term bonds while selling short-term securities under a program know as "Operation Twist."

However, it held off from launching a third round of outright bond purchases that would expand its balance sheet, known as quantitative easing.

The greenback also firmed 0.2 percent against the yen to 79.05 yen, a day after dropping to one-month lows.

Expectations that the Bank of Japan could intervene and check gains by the yen kept investors wary of that pair, traders said.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi hit out at speculators betting on gains in the yen due to weak U.S. economic data, and hinted the government was prepared to intervene to stem excessive moves. (Editing by Leslie Adler)