NEW YORK, July 23 The euro briefly pared losses against the dollar o n Monday after the International Montetary Fund said it will start discussions with Greek authorities on July 24 on how to bring Greece's economic program back on track.

German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday that the International Monetary Fund may not take part in any additional financing for Greece, highlighting growing frustration with Athens.

The euro was last down 0.6 percent at $1.2088 remaining negative on the day. But the single currency pared its loss from $1.2081 to $1.2095 after the IMF news reached investors. (Reporting By Nick Olivari; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)