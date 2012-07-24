(Adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, dateline; previous
* German, euro zone PMI data weaker, dims euro outlook
* Moody's changes German rating outlook to negative
* Troika visits Athens to relaunch economic plan
* Spain bailout fears grow as yields stay elevated
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 24 The euro declined for a fifth
straight session against the dollar and yen on Tuesday as weak
euro zone data and a ratings watch on the region's strongest
economies further dimmed the outlook for the common currency.
Germany's purchasing managers index showed both the
manufacturing and services sector shrinking more than expected
in July, while the equivalent French manufacturing survey was
also well below forecasts.
The data came a day after Moody's changed its outlook for
Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative, warning
that Europe's top-rated countries may have to increase support
for indebted states such as Spain and Italy.
"The global economy is shrinking and the purchasing managers
index is very much a sentiment index," said Tommy Molloy, chief
dealer, at FX Solutions in Ridgewood, New Jersey. "It can't be a
surprise that PMI numbers in the euro zone, or anywhere in the
euro zone, are ugly even if that country happens to be the
strongest member."
What concerned Molloy more was the ratings watch on the euro
zone's supposedly healthiest economies, noting that the
implications are fairly dire.
"It is underlining the fact that whatever resolution for
Europe -- whether Greece exits or stays in the euro zone, giving
up sovereignty, but facing the prospect of being eternally
bailed out, will ultimately undermine the stronger members of
the euro zone," Molloy said.
Other analysts said worries that more Spanish regions will
follow Valencia and request financial aid from Madrid would keep
Spanish bond yields high and encourage investors to sell the
euro.
Spain was forced to pay higher yields on short-term debt at
a sale on Tuesday while Spanish borrowing costs remained at
levels which analysts say are unsustainable in the long term.
The euro was at $1.2097, down 0.1 percent on the day,
and not far from a two-year low of $1.2067 touched on Monday as
concerns about Spain's debt problems intensified. Current
trading volume on euro/dollar on Reuters Dealing was $3.3
billion.
The euro zone's common currency got only a brief lift
earlier after data showed China's manufacturing output grew at
its fastest pace in nine months, with the overall trend for the
currency remaining negative and global growth worries still
intact.
Traders said the euro had support at an options barrier at
$1.2050 and below that at the psychological level of $1.2000.
Below there the next target would be the 2010 low at $1.1876.
PMI data showed private sector activity in the euro zone as
a whole shrank for a sixth successive month, which data
collector Markit said was consistent with a quarterly GDP fall
of 0.6 percent.
"The PMI numbers were weak as expected, and the risk is that
the ECB (European Central Bank) will potentially ease more,"
said George Saravelos, FX strategist at Deutsche Bank.
EURO ZONE RATE OUTLOOK
A rate cut or cash injection from the ECB could give
investors even less incentive to hold the euro.
Since the ECB cut interest rates earlier this month the euro
has fallen heavily against a range of currencies, including
those which usually fall in times of heightened risk aversion.
It traded at A$1.1749 against the Australian dollar, near
Monday's record low of A$1.1690, and at C$1.2299
versus the Canadian dollar, also near a record low.
The euro fell 0.3 percent against the safe-haven yen to
94.65 yen, holding above Monday's low of 94.23 yen,
its lowest in nearly 12 years.
The near-term outlook for the euro and riskier currencies
will also be influenced by the outcome of a visit to Athens by
inspectors from the troika of international lenders whose
bailout loans are keeping Greece from going bust.
However, analysts said poor U.S. data may slow the euro's
decline against the dollar even as it falls against other
currencies. Figures on Friday are expected to show growth
slowing in the world's largest economy.
The dollar index, which measures its value against a
basket of currencies was up nearly 0.1 percent 83.755, below
Monday's two-year high of 83.999.
