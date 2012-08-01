NEW YORK Aug 1 The dollar gained against the yen and euro o n Wednesday as data showed the U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in July. For the data, click on .

The dollar rose to 78.19 yen from 78.10 yen before the data. The U.S. currency was up 0.1 percent on the day.

The euro last traded at $1.2287, down from the $1.2307 it traded at before the report and down 0.1 percent from the prior New York close. The move lower in the euro began in the minute before the data's release.

"ADP has a poor correlation with non-farm payrolls but that won't stop positive anticipation for Friday's job report based on today's better than expected number," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets, Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey. (Reporting By Nick Olivari, editing by Dave Zimmerman)