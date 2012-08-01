The euro fell against the dollar on Wednesday, swinging between gains and losses through the New York session as investors adjusted positions ahead of impending monetary policy decisions in the United States on Wednesday and in the euro zone on Thursday.

The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.2292, closer to the session low of $1.2278 than the session peak of $1.2336. The dollar was last up 0.2 percent at 78.23 yen, near the session peak of 78.25. (Reporting By Nick Olivari; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)