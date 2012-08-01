NEW YORK Aug 1 The U.S. dollar strengthened against the euro and yen on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve refrained from offering fresh signs of monetary stimulus for the slowing economy.

The euro hit a global session low of $1.2231 and last traded at $1.2238, down 0.5 percent on the day. Against the yen, the dollar last traded up 0.3 percent 78.36.

"The statement clearly had a dovish bias, with the Fed saying that the U.S. economy is decelerating and it seemed like there is some stimulus action in the works. But overall it was less dovish than the market had hoped," said Richard Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.

"Again, there were very few details on further Fed action. So I think that's why the dollar rallied," he added. (Reporting by Julie Haviv, additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)