* Euro erases gains after hitting four-week high above $1.24
* ECB keeps interest rates unchanged, as expected
* Draghi: ECB will draw up bond-buying plans in coming weeks
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 2 The euro fell against the dollar
in volatile trade on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi disappointed investors hoping for quick
action to contain the euro zone debt crisis.
Expectations going into the meeting were high after Draghi
fueled speculation of further bank purchases of Italian and
Spanish bonds when he said last week he would do "whatever it
takes to preserve the euro."
But Draghi sent no signal of near-term action. Instead, he
said the ECB will draw up plans in the coming weeks to make
outright purchases to stabilize stressed euro zone borrowing
costs.
"He's talking about potential measures but the market wants
action now," said Brian Kim, currency strategist at RBS
securities in Stamford, Connecticut:
The euro fell as low as $1.2173 on Reuters data, a
one-week low and more than 2 cents below an earlier four-week
high above $1.2404. It was last at $1.2205, down 0.2 percent on
the day.
Against the yen, the euro slid as low as 95.22 and last
traded down 0.4 percent at 95.50 yen.
Draghi made the comments in a press conference following the
ECB's decision to keep interest rates at 0.75 percent.
Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World Economics in
Toronto, said markets won't like many details revealed by Draghi
at the press conference.
He said Draghi seemed to imply that before the ECB did any
buying in the secondary market, a country would have to have
approached the euro zone bailout funds for funding and met
strict conditions imposed by those institutions.
"He also conceded that the Bundesbank isn't really on board
yet," Shenfeld said. "Our confidence that this will be ready by
September is waning on these further details."
Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak
& Co. in New York, said further losses in the euro should be
limited.
"Even though some people are disappointed, I think what he
said was pretty significant. He seems to have laid the
groundwork for substantial policy action," he said.
"It wouldn't surprise me if we get a risk rally in the days
ahead, because Draghi has not altogether dashed hopes that
there's a big bazooka on the sidelines."
