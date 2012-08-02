(Updates prices, adds quotes)
* Euro slides after hitting four-week high above $1.24
* Draghi: ECB will draw up bond-buying plans in coming weeks
* Poll shows ECB likely to buy bonds, cut rates in
September.
* Investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
By Julie Haviv and Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 2 The euro slid for a second
straight day against the dollar in volatile trade on Thursday
after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi quashed
expectations of immediate action to remedy the region's debt
crisis.
Investors had high hopes headed into the ECB meeting after
Draghi last week fueled speculation of further bank purchases of
Italian and Spanish bonds when he said he would do "whatever it
takes to preserve the euro."
But Draghi sent no signal of near-term action. Instead, he
said the ECB will draw up plans in the coming weeks to make
outright purchases to stabilize euro zone borrowing costs.
The single currency shared by 17 countries briefly
catapulted to a four-week high of $1.2404 against the dollar on
Reuters data after the ECB announcement, but swiftly tumbled to
a one-week low of $1.2132 as investors digested the news.
The euro's sharp decline marked the biggest one-day move in
cents since Aug 8, 2011.
Investors will now focus on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls
report, which could create another day of volatile trading.
The ECB's announcement came a day after the U.S. Federal
Reserve stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus even as
it said the U.S. economy has lost momentum.
Stephen Jen, hedge fund manager at SLJ Macro Partners in
London, said he approves of the ECB's decision.
"In contrast to the Fed, the ECB took the opportunity to
actually exert more pressure on the governments to do more, as a
pre-condition ... for the ECB to join in," he said. "At the end
of the day, we all know that what the ECB might do will only buy
time."
At a press conference after the ECB's decision to keep
interest rates at 0.75 percent, Draghi said the ECB would only
act after euro zone governments have activated bailout funds to
do the same and any intervention would depend on troubled
countries making a request and accepting strict conditions and
supervision.
The ECB will probably begin purchasing Italian and Spanish
bonds in September, when also it is likely to cut its main
refinancing rate to a new record low of just half a percent, a
Reuters poll found on Thursday.
"Investors have now been reminded that there are no quick
fixes for the problems in Europe, and that Mr. Draghi is not
about to undermine the credibility and the integrity of the ECB
to buy Spain 6 months of tranquility," Jen said.
The euro last traded at $1.2154, down 0.6 percent.
Against the yen, the euro slid as low as 94.90 and last
traded down 0.8 percent at 95.12 yen. It also hit a
record low against the Australian dollar around A$1.1600.
"History will be more kind to the ECB than to the Fed, I
think," Jen said. "The market demanded short-term fixes, but did
not get it."
Draghi also indicated that German central bank chief Jens
Weidmann had expressed reservations about bond-buying and
further efforts would be needed to persuade the Bundesbank
before a final vote to take action.
Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak
& Co in New York, said further losses in the euro should be
limited.
"Even though some people are disappointed, I think what he
(Draghi) said was pretty significant. He seems to have laid the
groundwork for substantial policy action," he said.
"It wouldn't surprise me if we get a risk rally in the days
ahead, because Draghi has not altogether dashed hopes that
there's a big bazooka on the sidelines."
Spanish 10-year government bond yields climbed above 7
percent, a level seen as unsustainable. The cost of insuring
Italian and Spanish debt against default also rose after the ECB
meeting.
Spain and Italy said it was premature to say if they will
seek the activation of EU mechanisms to buy their debt and bring
down their borrowing costs.
Investors will shift attention to Friday's U.S. government
nonfarm payrolls data for July, with a 100,000 payroll gain
expected, according to a Reuters poll.
Fed officials on Wednesday reiterated their disappointment
with high unemployment and the jobs data will closely watched by
investors to assess the possibility and timing of further
stimulus from the U.S. central bank.
The dollar last traded down 0.3 percent to 78.24 yen,
according to Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Steven C.
Johnson and Nick Olivari, editing by Dave Zimmerman)