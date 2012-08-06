* Euro rises to highest since July 5
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 6 The euro rose against the dollar
for a second straight session on Monday in thin trading, boosted
by optimism about a European Central Bank plan to step in and
buy bonds in order to reduce borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.
It marks the euro's best two-day gain against the dollar in
more than nine months.
Earlier on Monday, the euro hit a one-month peak against the
dollar, adding to Friday's rally at a time when the market has
been very illiquid. Trading in the euro turned choppy in London,
but the single currency gained momentum midway through the New
York session, as risk sentiment improved with gains in stocks.
"Investors are less pessimistic about the euro zone
situation. There is the expectation that something positive will
come out of the ECB plan and so investors are more willing to
search for risky assets that look attractive," said Aroop
Chatterjee, senior currency strategist at Barclays Capital in
New York.
"European assets, for instance, have been somewhat depressed
over the last few weeks and it's not surprising that the euro
benefits from this easing in risk aversion," he added.
In midday trading, the euro traded 0.2 percent higher
against the dollar to $1.2414, below a peak of $1.2443
hit in Asian trade, but its strongest since July 5. Gains in the
euro over the last two days totaled nearly 2 percent, its best
two-day showing since late October.
Near-term resistance for the euro was seen at around
$1.2478, the 61.8 percent retracement of its drop from a
mid-June peak to a two-year low of $1.2042 struck in late July.
Yet doubts persisted about the ECB's proposed plan of action
and many saw more pain for the euro zone before any resolution
to the crisis is reached. This meant some investors were
inclined to use the euro's bounce to place fresh bets the
currency would weaken.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank would act
only in cooperation with the euro zone bailout funds, and would
require countries to first ask for help. Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy has signaled he may seek a full-blown aid package
but is still undecided.
"There is a definite dichotomy in investor sentiment at the
moment," said Andrew Cox, currency strategist at CitiFX in New
York. "There has been a good bit of interest from shorter-term
traders to fade the recent bout of euro strength given the lack
of action and follow-through from (ECB's Mario) Draghi last
week."
On the other hand, Cox cited continued demand for real
assets in Europe, both sovereign debt and equities, "which we
feel is driven by the dissipation of euro zone tail risk -- a
development that could continue to support the euro in the
coming weeks."
The euro zone's common currency was down 0.1 percent against
the yen at 97.08, having earlier risen to 97.79 yen,
its strongest since mid-July. The euro was also slightly lower
against the Swiss franc and 0.3 percent weaker against
the Norwegian crown.
VOLATILE TRADING
The euro has seen choppy trading since the ECB's policy
meeting last Thursday.
While some are relieved the central bank is prepared to act
by buying bonds in the secondary market and expanding its
balance sheet, many are not convinced this alone will be
sufficient to trigger a sustained euro rally.
However, analysts at Morgan Stanley recommend buying the
euro at 96.70 yen, with a target of 105.00 yen and a stop at
95.20.
"The ball is now in the politicians' court and we believe it
is only a matter of time before they choose, or are forced by
markets, to ask for official aid, opening the door for ECB
purchases and a tightening of peripheral spreads," they said in
a research note to clients.
Traders said a narrowing in peripheral bond yield spread
over Germany was likely to offer some support to the euro in the
near term. Besides, hefty speculative bets against the euro
meant that the common currency could gain some ground due to
unwinding of those positions, before falling afresh.
(Editing by Gary Crosse)