* Euro rises to highest since July 5
* Optimism limited on prospect of ECB action
* Analysts say euro bounce could draw more selling
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 6 The euro edged higher against
the dollar on Monday, extending the previous session's gains on
hopes the European Central Bank will take action to lower
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy.
With little news to drive markets, investors continued to
focus on comments from ECB President Mario Draghi last week,
when he said the bank will draw up plans for bond buying in the
coming weeks.
Gains in the equity market sparked by Friday's data showing
surprisingly strong U.S. jobs growth in July also boosted the
euro, prompting investors to pare hefty bets against the
currency.
"Investors are less pessimistic about the euro zone
situation," said Aroop Chatterjee, senior currency strategist at
Barclays Capital in New York. "There is the expectation that
something positive will come out of the ECB plan and so
investors are more willing to search for risky assets that look
attractive."
"European assets, for instance, have been somewhat depressed
over the last few weeks and it's not surprising that the euro
benefits from this easing in risk aversion," he said.
The euro last traded 0.1 percent higher at $1.2400,
below a one-month peak of $1.2443 hit in Asian trade. Gains in
the euro over the last two sessions totaled nearly 2 percent,
its best two-day showing since late October.
Near-term resistance for the euro was seen around $1.2478,
the 61.8 percent retracement of its drop from a mid-June peak to
a two-year low of $1.2042 touched in late July.
Yet doubts persisted about the ECB's proposed plan of action
and many saw more pain for the euro zone before any resolution
to the crisis might be reached. This meant some investors were
inclined to use the euro's bounce to place fresh bets the
currency would weaken.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank would act
only in cooperation with the euro zone bailout funds, and would
require countries to first ask for help. Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy has signaled he may seek a full-blown aid package
but is still undecided.
"There is a definite dichotomy in investor sentiment at the
moment," said Andrew Cox, currency strategist at CitiFX in New
York. "There has been a good bit of interest from shorter-term
traders to fade the recent bout of euro strength given the lack
of action and followthrough from Draghi last week."
On the other hand, Cox cited ongoing demand for real assets
in Europe, both sovereign debt and equities, "which we feel is
driven by the dissipation of euro zone tail risk -- a
development that could continue to support the euro in the
coming weeks."
The common currency was down 0.2 percent against the yen at
96.99, having earlier risen to 97.79 yen, its
strongest since mid-July. The euro was also slightly lower
against the Swiss franc and 0.3 percent weaker against
the Norwegian crown.
Spanish and Italian bond yields fell on Monday, led by
shorter-dated paper. Two-year Spanish yields have
more than halved from euro-era peaks above 7 percent hit on July
25 to 3.42 percent.
Traders said a narrowing in peripheral bond yield spread
over Germany was likely to offer some support to the euro in the
near term. Besides, hefty speculative bets against the euro
meant that the common currency could gain some ground due to
unwinding of those positions, before falling again.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by
Gary Crosse)