LONDON)
* Euro well below recent one-month high vs dollar
* Euro trades near 12-year low vs Swedish crown
* Most growth-linked currencies hold steady
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 9 The euro fell against the dollar
and yen on Thursday, with investors consolidating recent gains
amid this week's run of weak German data, although the single
currency's setback could be short-lived as investors await
policy action from the European Central Bank.
Investors remained hopeful about ECB's bond-buying program
as ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said Thursday
that the ECB should be ready to intervene decisively in bond
markets very soon and said that an exit of Greece from the euro
zone was not envisaged.
"As long as investors continue to take the ECB at face value
that it will not allow the euro to unravel, we think the euro's
downside may be limited," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
In early New York trading, the euro fell 0.5 percent to
$1.2297, well below a one-month high of $1.2443 set on
Monday, with traders citing eastern European accounts selling.
They said it could extend losses if the euro breaks below
stop-loss orders at $1.2290.
The euro was also being pressured by recent weak euro zone
economic data. On Wednesday, data showed that industrial output
in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, fell slightly more
than expected in June. Germany also reported that imports fell
in June for the second time in three months, and exports also
dropped.
And in the ECB's monthly bulletin released on Thursday, the
bank referred to the region's economic weakness. The ECB said
there were downside risks to the euro zone's economic outlook
with financial market tensions and their potential impact on the
real economy posing the main concerns.
It also struggled against Scandinavian currencies as some
investors who are anxious about the crisis and the region's
sluggish growth prospects sought safer and better quality
alternatives.
The euro hovered just shy of 12-year lows against the
Swedish crown and was weak near a 9-1/2 year trough
against the Norwegian currency.
Sweden's finance minister Anders Borg said on Thursday the
Swedish economy had performed better than expected in the face
of the euro zone debt crisis and the government may raise its
growth forecast.
The euro was down 0.1 percent against the
Swedish crown at 8.2575 crowns, bringing it very close to a low
hit on Wednesday of 8.2550.
The Norwegian crown has also benefited from Norway's economy
performing well, helped by firmer crude oil prices.
Rabobank's senior currency strategist Jane Foley said
diversification flows from central banks seeking alternatives to
euro zone assets would continue to aid Scandinavian currencies.
The higher-yielding and growth-linked Australian dollar
also gained against the dollar, trading up 0.1 percent
at US$1.0573, having earlier hit $1.0615, its highest since
March 20.
Data showed China's annual consumer inflation fell to a
30-month low in July, suggesting the country's central bank has
room to follow up interest rate cuts in June and July to
stimulate the economy.
In Australia, employment in July surpassed expectations
while the jobless rate surprised with a dip to 5.2 percent.
Commodity currencies such as the Aussie are supported by
expectations of monetary stimulus either by China or by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday,
as widely expected but was more pessimistic in its outlook for
exports and output.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent versus the yen to 78.66 yen
.
"The market now assumes that there are semi-official bids at
78.00, but the experience of 2009/10 tells us that Fed QE,
provides no real support to dollar/yen. So the support at
77.90/78.00 yen looks vulnerable," Chris Turner, head of
currency strategy at ING said in a note.
