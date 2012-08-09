(Updates prices, adds quote)

* Euro well below recent one-month high vs dollar

* Euro drops to 12-year low vs Swedish crown

* Most growth-linked currencies hold steady

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 9 The euro fell against the dollar and yen on Thursday for a second straight session, with investors consolidating recent gains, although the single currency's setback could be short-lived as market participants await policy action from the European Central Bank.

Investors remained hopeful about the ECB's bond-buying program as ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said Thursday the bank should be ready to intervene decisively in bond markets very soon to reduce borrowing costs in the peripheral countries. He also said an exit of Greece from the euro zone was not envisaged.

"The ECB has a very high incentive to get those bond spreads down because those high bond spreads hinder the monetary mechanisms in the euro zone," said Hans Redeker, global head of currency strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.

He added that while Morgan Stanley remains a long-term bear on the euro, the investment bank is now calling for a "tradable correction" in the euro that could see it rise to $1.27, with an outside chance of hitting $1.30.

BNP Paribas has also flagged a long euro/dollar trade, saying that expected ECB policy action should reduce the sovereign risk premium in the euro zone. It has entered long euros at $1.2320, targeting $1.2800, with stops at $1.2115.

In midday New York trading, the euro fell 0.8 percent to $1.2272, well below a one-month high of $1.2443 set on Monday. It hit a one-week low of $1.2266, extending losses after it broke below stop-loss orders at $1.2290.

The euro was also being pressured by recent weak euro zone economic data. On Wednesday, data showed that industrial output in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, fell slightly more than expected in June. Germany also reported that imports fell in June for the second time in three months, and exports dropped as well.

In the ECB's monthly bulletin released on Thursday, the bank referred to the region's economic weakness. The ECB said there were downside risks to the euro zone's economic outlook with financial market tensions and their potential impact on the real economy posing the main concerns.

The euro also struggled against Scandinavian currencies as some investors who are anxious about the crisis and the region's sluggish growth prospects sought safer and better quality alternatives.

The euro dropped to 12-year lows against the Swedish crown at 8.2370 and was near a 9-1/2-year trough against the Norwegian currency.

Sweden's finance minister Anders Borg said on Thursday the Swedish economy had performed better than expected in the face of the euro zone debt crisis and the government may raise its growth forecast.

The Norwegian crown has also benefited from Norway's economy performing well, helped by firmer crude oil prices.

Rabobank's senior currency strategist Jane Foley said diversification flows from central banks seeking alternatives to euro zone assets would continue to aid Scandinavian currencies.

Earlier, data showing China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low in July briefly supported the Australian dollar. The data suggested that the country's central bank has room to follow up interest rate cuts in June and July to stimulate the economy, which should benefit the Aussie dollar.

In Australia, employment in July surpassed expectations while the jobless rate surprised with a dip to 5.2 percent.

The Aussie was last flat on the day at US$1.0563.

Commodity currencies such as the Aussie are supported by expectations of monetary stimulus either by China or by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Bank of Japan, meanwhile, kept monetary policy steady on Thursday, as widely expected, but was more pessimistic in its outlook for exports and output.

The dollar rose 0.3 percent versus the yen to 78.66 yen . (Editing by James Dalgleish)