(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Euro retreats further from one-month high vs US dollar
* Expectations for ECB action limits losses
* Swedish crown climbs to 12-year high versus euro
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 9 The euro fell against the U.S.
dollar for a second straight session on Thursday as traders
booked profits on recent gains, but losses were limited by hopes
of European Central Bank action to ease the pressure on
debt-stricken Spain and Italy.
Since hitting a more than-than-two year low of $1.2040 last
month, the euro has staged a rebound in the past week after ECB
President Mario Draghi said the central bank would do whatever
it takes to save the euro and may purchase bonds to help lower
borrowing costs for stressed countries.
But the rally lost steam in recent days after the currency
failed to rise convincingly above key resistance around $1.2400,
the 55-day moving average, prompting traders to lock in gains.
"Euro bears are getting braver every day as the
short-covering rally fails to make further headway," said Kit
Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.
The ECB's pre-condition for action, which included troubled
countries asking for help from the euro zone's rescue funds,
undermined currency traders confidence in the euro rally. The
ECB's conditions for bond market intervention raised the risk
that the debt crisis in Spain and Italy may have to get worse
before policymakers make a move, traders said.
The euro fell 0.5 percent to $1.2299, well below a
one-month high of $1.2443 set o n M onday. It hit a one-week low
of $1.2265 on Reuters data, extending losses after it broke
below stop-loss orders at $1.2290.
Against the yen, the euro slid 0.3 percent to 96.64
. The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 78.58 yen.
However, ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said
Thursday the bank should be ready to intervene decisively in
bond markets very soon to reduce borrowing costs in the
peripheral countries. He also said an exit of Greece from the
euro zone was not envisaged.
BNP Paribas said expected ECB policy action should reduce
the sovereign risk premium in the euro zone. It has entered long
euros at $1.2320, targeting $1.2800, with stops at $1.2115.
Morgan Stanley said while it remains a long-term bear on the
euro, it expects a "tradable correction" in the euro that could
cause it to rise to $1.27, with an outside chance of hitting
$1.30.
"The ECB has a very high incentive to get those bond spreads
down because those high bond spreads hinder the monetary
mechanisms in the euro zone," said Hans Redeker, global head of
currency strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.
The euro extended declines on Thursday sparked by weak
German economic data. In the ECB's monthly bulletin released on
Thursday, the bank said there were downside risks to the euro
zone's economic outlook, with financial market tensions and
their potential impact on the real economy posing the main
concerns.
The euro also struggled against Scandinavian currencies as
some investors who are anxious about the crisis and the region's
sluggish growth prospects sought safer and better-quality
alternatives.
The euro dropped to 12-year lows against the Swedish crown
around 8.2250 and was near a 9-1/2-year trough
against the Norwegian currency.
Sweden's finance minister, Anders Borg, said on Thursday the
Swedish economy had performed better than expected in the face
of the euro zone debt crisis and the government may raise its
growth forecast.
The Norwegian crown has also benefited from Norway's economy
performing well, helped by firmer crude oil prices.
Rabobank's senior currency strategist, Jane Foley, said
diversification flows from central banks seeking alternatives to
euro zone assets would continue to aid Scandinavian currencies.
Data showing China's annual consumer inflation fell to a
30-month low in July briefly supported the Australian dollar.
The data suggested that the country's central bank has room to
follow up interest rate cuts in June and July to stimulate the
economy, which should benefit the Aussie dollar.
The Aussie rose to $1.0612 before pulling back to $1.0576,
up 0.1 percent on the day. It also drew support from
surprisingly strong employment data.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by)