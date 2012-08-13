* Traders cover short positions in quiet trade
* Some still keen to sell on rallies on policy uncertainty
* Weak Japanese GDP data highlights global economy worries
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Aug 13 The euro rose against the
dollar for the first time in four sessions on Monday as
investors exited bearish bets against the common currency, but
the euro remained vulnerable to selling on rallies and signs of
disagreement among the region's politicians.
Trade was thin and the euro remained below a one-month high
hit last week. Investors have pared back expectations the ECB
will step in and help lower sky-high Spanish and Italian
borrowing costs in the coming weeks.
ECB President Mario Draghi spurred a rally in the euro
earlier this month after pledging to do everything necessary to
preserve the euro, but investors remain cautious due to the
vagueness of the ECB's announcement.
"The euro is well below the highs of last week and today we
are seeing some short covering, but the move today is generally
uninspired in a lackluster session," said Marc Chandler, global
head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New
York.
"This is just position squaring as there has been no major
news today or over the weekend to cause the euro's strength, "
Chandler said. "People are parking funds until September and the
preference right now seems to be for higher yields, such as the
Canadian and Australian dollars as well as the Mexican peso."
With the euro, short covering would involve buying the euro
to close bets that had wagered the currency would fall.
Many analysts expect the euro to tread water until Sept.
12, when the German constitutional court delivers its verdict on
the euro zone rescue fund and the fiscal pact for budget
discipline.
Currency moves were exaggerated by lower volumes with much
of the northern hemisphere on summer holidays.
The euro was up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.2340,
rising past reported stop-loss orders at $1.2310 and $1.2330 to
hit a session high of $1.2359 on Reuters data.
Chartists said a drop below Friday's low of $1.2241 could
see it target the early August low of $1.21335.
Investors weighed expectations for more central bank
stimulus after Japan showed economic weakness.
"There is no coherent message between politicians and
policymakers," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at
CIBC, adding that the euro's failure to break above $1.2450
would leave traders inclined to sell it on rallies.
The risk of politicians disagreeing on ECB action was likely
to see traders selling the euro, he said.
Despite traders paring short positions, the
overalloutlook for the euro remained gloomy. On Tuesday, euro
zone second-quarter economic output data is expected to show a
contraction and is likely to put pressure on the ECB to
cut interest rates, a factor that may weigh on the euro.
JAPANESE DATA
The safe-haven Japanese yen showed little reaction to
weaker-than-expected economic growth in Japan in the April-June
period.
But analysts said the sluggish economic activity raised
expectations that the Bank of Japan and the government were
ready to provide additional stimulus, a move which could push
the yen lower in the near term.
The U.S. dollar was up 0.1 percent at 78.28 yen,
holding above a two-month low of 77.90 yen hit in early August,
while the euro rose 0.5 percent to 96.64 yen.
The Japanese data highlighted the impact of the euro zone
debt crisis on the global economy.