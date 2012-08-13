* Euro remains below last week's one-month high
* Weak Japanese GDP data highlights global economy worries
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Aug 13 The euro rose against the
dollar for the first time in four days on Monday as investors
pared bearish bets, but doubts about the ability of the European
Central Bank to rein in the region's debt crisis should keep the
currency under pressure.
Trade was thin and the euro remained below a one-month high
hit last week. The euro rallied earlier this month after ECB
President Mario Draghi pledged to do everything necessary to
preserve the euro, which raised expectations the bank would buy
Spanish and Italian bonds to lower borrowing costs for the two
debt-plagued countries.
The single currency sold off in recent days due to the ECB's
vagueness and disagreement among euro zone politicians, but
investors decided the time was ripe to cover bets that the
currency would fall.
"The euro is well below the highs of last week and today we
are seeing some short covering, but the move today is generally
uninspired in a lackluster session," said Marc Chandler, global
head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New
York.
"This is just position squaring as there has been no major
news today or over the weekend to cause the euro's strength, "
Chandler said. "People are parking funds until September, and
the preference right now seems to be for higher yields, such as
the Canadian and Australian dollars as well as the Mexican
peso."
Many analysts expect the euro to tread water until Sept. 12,
when the German constitutional court is to delivers its verdict
on the euro zone rescue fund and the fiscal pact for budget
discipline.
Currency moves were exaggerated by lower volumes with much
of the northern hemisphere on summer holidays.
The euro was last up 0.5 percent at $1.2338, rising
past reported stop-loss orders at $1.2310 and $1.2330 to hit a
session high of $1.2373 on Reuters data.
Last week the euro hit a one-month high of $1.2443.
"The euro will likely stay in a range of $1.2275-1.2450 over
the next few weeks," said John Doyle, director of markets at
Tempus Consulting in Washington, D.C. "Headline risk, event risk
and economic data could cause sharp price movements, but that
should not be enough to break the euro out this range."
Belgian central bank governor Luc Coene said in a newspaper
interview that the ECB should ensure any help it gives to
indebted countries comes with strict conditions.
And German magazine Der Spiegel on Sunday quoted Finnish
Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen as saying Finland remained opposed
to ECB bond-buying.
"There is no coherent message between politicians and
policymakers," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at
CIBC, adding that the euro's failure to break above $1.2450
would leave traders inclined to sell it on rallies.
The risk of politicians disagreeing on ECB action was likely
to see traders selling the euro, he said.
Euro zone second-quarter economic output data to be released
on Tuesday is expected to show a contraction and is
likely to put pressure on the ECB to cut interest rates, another
factor that may weigh on the euro.
JAPANESE DATA
The safe-haven Japanese yen showed little reaction to
weaker-than-expected economic growth in Japan in the April-June
period.
Analysts said the sluggish economic activity raised
expectations that the Bank of Japan and the government were
ready to provide additional stimulus, a move that could push the
yen lower in the near term.
The U.S. dollar was up 0.1 percent at 78.32 yen,
holding above a two-month low of 77.90 yen hit in early August,
while the euro rose 0.5 percent to 96.64 yen,
according to Reuters data.