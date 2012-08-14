* US retail sales data seen boding well for economy
* Better-than-expected German, French data boosts euro
* But euro trims gains on euro zone GDP data, poor German
ZEW
* Euro likely range bound until September
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Aug 14 The dollar rallied against the
Japanese yen on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected U.S. retail
sales data drove investors to pare back expectations of possibly
dollar-adverse Federal Reserve monetary stimulus.
The euro leaped against the yen as well, but eked only a
small gain against the greenback as better-than-expected German
and French economic output data was tempered by concerns about a
slowdown in the broader euro zone region.
U.S. data showed retail sales rose for the first time in
four months in July, a sign that consumers could drive faster
economic growth in the third quarter. ]
The dollar hit a global session high of 78.93 yen,
its highest since July 18. It last traded at 78.84, up 0.7
percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
"The reports suggest that the U.S. economy continues to
grow, although at a slow pace. The numbers moreover reduce the
possibility of Fed action at the next meeting," said Vassili
Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New
York.
"As a result, we're seeing dollar/yen move higher because
this is the pair most sensitive to interest rate expectations,"
he said.
A separate report showed U.S. producer prices climbing in
July at the fastest pace in five months.
Lowered expectations the Fed could soon launch a third round
of bond-buying program, or quantitative easing, to help the
economy helped the dollar. If the Fed does opt for QE3 it would
be negative for the dollar as it is tantamount to printing money
and dilutes its value.
The Fed's next scheduled monetary policy meeting is on
Sept. 12-13.
TALE OF TWO ECONOMIES
While the U.S. economy is showing signs of improvement, much
of the euro zone remains mired in a recession.
Data showed the euro zone as a whole contracted by 0.2
percent in the second quarter, suggesting peripheral countries
are faring worse than their stronger core counterparts. German
analyst and investor sentiment also dropped more than forecast
in August.
This caused the euro to pull away from the day's highs.
However, it continued to be propped up by expectations the
European Central Bank will step in next month to lower Spain and
Italy's high borrowing costs after president Mario Draghi's
recent pledge to do all it takes to preserve the currency.
The euro was last at $1.2342, up 0.1 percent, off an
earlier high of $1.2385.
More gains could see the euro target chart resistance at
$1.2398, the 55-day moving average, and last week's high of
$1.2444.
"These were modestly better than expected numbers out of
France and Germany and these days any number that does not
disappoint tends to give the euro support," said Daragh Maher,
strategist, at HSBC.
The euro also edged higher after a spokeswoman for Germany's
constitutional court said no delay was anticipated to an
expected verdict on Sept. 12 on the euro zone's rescue funds and
the EU's fiscal pact. The verdict is likely to clear some of the
uncertainty hanging over the euro.