* US retail sales data bodes well for economy
* Options market reflects improved dollar/yen sentiment
* Euro likely range bound until September
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Aug 14 The dollar jumped against the
Japanese yen on Tuesday as investors pared back expectations of
further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve following
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales data.
The euro rallied against the yen as well, but fell against
the greenback as better-than-expected German and French economic
output data was tempered by concerns about a slowdown in the
broader euro zone region.
U.S. data showed retail sales rose for the first time in
four months in July, a sign that consumers could drive faster
economic growth in the third quarter.
The dollar hit a global session high of 78.93 yen,
its highest since July 18. It last traded at 78.84, up 0.7
percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
The euro last traded at 97.14 yen, up 0.6 percent
on the day.
"The reports suggest that the U.S. economy continues to
grow, although at a slow pace. The numbers moreover reduce the
possibility of Fed action at the next meeting," said Vassili
Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New
York.
"As a result, we're seeing dollar/yen move higher because
this is the pair most sensitive to interest rate expectations,"
he said.
A separate report showed U.S. producer prices climbing in
July at the fastest pace in five months.
Reduced expectations that the Fed could soon launch a third
round of bond-buying program, or quantitative easing, to help
the economy boosted the dollar. If the Fed does opt for QE3 it
would be negative for the dollar as it is tantamount to printing
money and dilutes its value.
The Fed's next scheduled monetary policy meeting is on
Sept. 12-13.
In the options market, the bias for dollar puts has
improved, with three-month dollar/yen risk reversals
trading at 0.10 percent on Tuesday, down from 0.18
percent the previous day, 0.20 percent a week earlier and 0.35
percent at the start of July.
The global risk environment suggests a higher possibility of
yen weakness in the near future, according to Jens Nordvig,
global head of currency strategy at Nomura Securities in New
York.
"Within FX space, the lesson from Q1 was that yen crosses
offered an attractive expression of a risk compression view as
long as the global environment was risk supportive," his team
said in a report.
Nomura said they believe the yen is still one of the safest
currencies and should be sold against major currencies during a
risk-on environment, recommending buying yen crosses in the form
of Mexican peso/yen and British pound/yen longs.
"We are now looking for an opportune time to add another
cross yen buying opportunity," his team said.
TALE OF TWO ECONOMIES
While the U.S. economy is showing signs of improvement, much
of the euro zone remains mired in a recession.
Data showed the euro zone as a whole contracted by 0.2
percent in the second quarter, suggesting peripheral countries
are faring worse than their stronger core counterparts. German
analyst and investor sentiment also dropped more than forecast
in August.
The euro, however, continues to be propped up by
expectations the European Central Bank will step in next month
to lower Spain and Italy's high borrowing costs after president
Mario Draghi's recent pledge to do all it takes to preserve the
currency.
The euro in the overnight session edged higher after a
spokeswoman for Germany's constitutional court said no delay was
anticipated to an expected verdict on Sept. 12 on the euro
zone's rescue funds and the EU's fiscal pact. The verdict is
likely to clear some of the uncertainty hanging over the euro.
The euro last traded at $1.2324, down 0.1 percent,
above an earlier low of $1.2315 and below a high of $1.2385,
according to Reuters data.