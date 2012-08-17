* Euro retreats from 6-week high vs yen * Dollar gains vs yen after U.S. consumer sentiment survey By Julie Haviv NEW YORK, Aug 17 The euro fell against the Japanese yen after earlier hitting a six-week high o n F riday as investors curbed their recent enthusiasm for the single currency ahead of upcoming events that could test their appetite for risk. The euro's early gains stemmed from comments on Thursday by German Chancellor Angela Merkel that soothed market worries about disagreements among euro zone leaders on how to tackle the crisis. Merkel said that last month's declaration by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that he would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro were "completely in line" with the approach taken by European leaders. Her comments increased expectations the ECB would buy Spanish and Italian bonds next month to lower the two countries' borrowing costs. "Yesterday we saw a lot of short-covering and now people are taking profits ahead of next week, which should bring a lot of headline risk," said Mary Nicola, foreign exchange strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "Having said that, trade flow is low, so it is pretty hard to tell a story about today's market move," she said. Next week, euro area "flash" purchasing managers' indexes and minutes from the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy making arm, will emerge. The euro last traded at 97.94 yen, down 0.1 percent, after hitting a global session high of 98.40, its highest since early July. Against the dollar the euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.2314. The dollar, meanwhile, rose to a five-week high against the yen, with gains accelerating after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved in early August to its highest in three months. For most currencies, the threat of substantial event risk begins Aug. 31, when Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gives a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, according to Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. While U.S. data has improved, the factors that influence future growth are widely negative, she said. "Accordingly, we continue to believe that the Fed will still look toward further policy easing," she said. "Next week's FOMC minutes might provide some early clues." A Reuters poll on Thursday showed economists expect the ECB to begin buying bonds of Italy and Spain in September, and to cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent. DOLLAR GAINS VERSUS YEN Surprisingly strong U.S. retail sales figures earlier this week and other firmer data since have tempered expectations the Fed will launch another round of bond-buying, or quantitative easing, as early as September. U.S. Treasury yields have risen as a result. The strong relationship between the performance of the dollar against the yen and yield spreads between U.S. and Japanese government bonds could cause the dollar to add to its gains if U.S. yields rise further. The dollar hit a global session high of 79.57 yen, its strongest since mid-July. It last traded at 79.54, up 0.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.