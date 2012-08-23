BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
NEW YORK Aug 23 The euro climbed to a fresh seven-week high against the dollar on Thursday on news Spain is negotiating with the euro zone over conditions for international aid to bring down its borrowing costs though the country has not made a final decision to request a bailout.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.2574 after climbing as high as $1.2579, the highest since July 4.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc on Thursday said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to the drugmaker's support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.