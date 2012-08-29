* Euro retreats ahead of strong resistance around $1.2600
* ECB chief Draghi says 'exceptional measures' needed
* U.S. Q2 growth revised up to 1.7 percent
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 29 The euro declined against the
dollar on Wednesday, reversing some of the previous session's
gains, though losses were limited by optimism the European
Central Bank will act decisively to tackle the debt crisis.
Major currencies held in tight ranges as investors awaited a
key speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke Friday at
the Fed's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Any hints
of more monetary easing from the U.S. central bank could weigh
on the dollar.
ECB chief Mario Draghi said in a newspaper opinion piece on
Wednesday that the bank needed to employ "exceptional measures,"
bolstering speculation it was working on a plan to buy bonds to
lower peripheral euro zone states' borrowing costs.
"Markets are quiet with a slight bias to shed risk," said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in
Toronto. "Paralysis ahead of Jackson Hole and extreme event risk
in early September are the key themes."
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.2543, having hit a
session high of $1.2573 on Reuters data after Draghi's comments.
That took it close to last week's peak of $1.2589, its highest
since early July. Strong resistance lies around its 100-day
moving average of $1.2596.
The ECB meets on Sept. 6 and strategists said investors will
likely wait to see details on any bond-buying scheme before
adding euros to their holdings.
The German Bundesbank opposes bond buying, but ECB
policymakers are working overtime to assuage its fears.
"The hope in the market is that big steps are going to be
taken in September that are going to alleviate the strains in
the sovereign debt market," said Derek Halpenny, European head
of currency research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
"On top of that, there's the Fed element to throw in. A
large portion of the market is expecting QE3 in September."
The euro has rallied in recent weeks since Draghi said he
would do "whatever it takes" to preserve the currency. It has
also made solid gains against the dollar since Fed minutes last
week suggested more monetary easing could follow "fairly soon".
With many in the market trimming long dollar positions in
anticipation of more Fed easing, the chance of disappointment is
high. If Bernanke does not hint at any near-term easing, the
dollar could rebound and push the euro lower, traders said.
In the euro zone, the German constitutional court rules on
the region's bailout funds on Sept. 12, euro zone finance
ministers meet on Sept. 14 and a report on Greece by its
international lenders is due by early October.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi's Halpenny said the risk of
disappointment from any of these events was high, and
recommended selling the euro if it climbed close to $1.28.
U.S. data on Friday showed the U.S. economy grew at a 1.7
percent annual rate in the second quarter, as expected and
slightly better than last month's 1.5 percent estimate.
A separate report showed contracts to buy previously owned
homes in July rose to their highest level since April 2010,
suggesting the housing market recovery was gaining traction.
"In terms of Fed policy, I think it can afford the Fed a
little bit of leeway to conserve its remaining firepower so
under that scenario, that can be supportive for the greenback,"
said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington, D.C.
The dollar index rose 0.1 percent to 81.472, edging
up from a two-month low of 81.221 hit last week.
Some market players said Bernanke may just reiterate that
the Fed has room to act. That could leave the market guessing
until the Fed's next policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
The currency options market is placing a limited premium on
contracts covering Friday, suggesting players expect only minor
price reaction to Bernanke's speech.
Even beyond the Jackson Hole meeting, options are not
pricing in large swings, with one-month euro/dollar volatility
still below 10 percent despite heavy event schedules
next month.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 78.72 yen.
The Fed is scheduled to release its Beige Book on regional
economies at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)