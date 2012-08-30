* Market waits to see if Bernanke hints at more easing
* Fed's Lockhart: 'close call' on whether more easing needed
* China says willing to buy EU bonds, Italy sold debt
smoothly
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 30 The euro edged higher against
the dollar on Thursday as investors speculated on whether or not
the Federal Reserve chief will signal further monetary easing
and on hopes the European Central Bank will soon offer help to
euro zone economies.
Price action in currencies was limited as investors were
reluctant to place big bets ahead of key event risks, including
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, a European Central Bank policy meeting next Thursday
and the Fed's September policy meeting.
"Obviously markets are speculating on whether or not there
is going to be more stimulus coming from the Fed. Treasury
yields are lower today so that indicates that they are expecting
further action," said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist
at Forex.com in New York.
But uncertainty is high. Investors and economists have
become far more skeptical over the past two weeks that the Fed
will announce a new round of bond purchases at its September
meeting, according to Reuters polls over the last week.
The sentiment was echoed in comments from Dennis Lockhart,
the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, who said it
will be a "close call" when policymakers meet next month to
decide whether to ease policy more. He made the remarks in an
interview with CNBC.
"We don't think that Bernanke is going to commit to
anything, rather just to reiterate his outline of what they can
provide," Viloria said. "In the near term, if he doesn't say
anything new, we could see some dollar strength."
U.S. economic numbers over the last two weeks have largely
come in a little better than forecast. Data on Thursday showed
U.S. consumer spending rose by the most in five months, while
the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits
was unchanged last week.
Analysts said policymakers will also want to wait for
August's jobs report, which is due out next Friday, just ahead
of the Fed's next policy meeting on Sept. 12-13.
Alan Ruskin, head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New
York, said with the press replete with stories not to expect too
much from Bernanke, "expectations look to have been set suitably
low.
"That suggests that the risk sell-off on Bernanke adding
very little to the future QE outlook is likely to be very
modest," he wrote to clients.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.2546, within sight of
last week's high of $1.2589 set on Reuters data, which roughly
coincides with its 100-day moving average. A rise above that
level would mark the euro's strongest level in eight weeks.
Italy sold all it wanted of a new 10-year bond at auction on
Thursday, with yields well under 6 percent, helped by
expectations that the European Central Bank will act soon to
ease borrowing costs for weaker euro zone members.
Adding to euro sentiment were comments from Premier Wen
Jiabao that China is prepared to buy more EU government bonds,
in the strongest sign of support for its biggest trading partner
in months.
The yen stayed within its recent range against the dollar,
showing little reaction after Japan's opposition-controlled
upper house passed a censure motion against Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda the previous day.
The dollar dipped 0.2 percent to 78.50 yen while the
euro slipped 0.1 percent to 98.52 yen.
The censure is non-binding but effectively means that
Japan's opposition will stop cooperating with the government on
most bills. Analysts said the political wrangling is unlikely to
have too much impact on the yen, as ruling and opposition
parties are likely to eventually hash out a compromise.
Higher-yielding and commodity-linked currencies fell on
concerns about a flagging Chinese economy, which would curb
demand for commodities such as steel, iron ore and copper. The
Australian dollar fell to a one-month low.
It traded very close to its 200-day moving average at
$1.0311 and technical analysts said a break below there could
deepen its losses. The Australian dollar was last down 0.2
percent at $1.0329.