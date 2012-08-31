* Market awaits Fed chair's speech at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 31 The U.S. dollar fell to a
three-month low against major currencies on Friday as investors
waited to see if Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will
signal imminent monetary easing.
The euro climbed to an eight-week high against the dollar,
helped by month-end flows and on expectations the European
Central Bank will announce clear steps to tackle the euro zone
debt crisis at its policy meeting next week.
Bernanke will likely acknowledge the Fed is actively
considering another round of monetary easing in his keynote
Jackson Hole speech at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) But he could
disappoint markets if he stops short of signaling another
bond-buying program is imminent, which many analysts say is a
strong possibility.
"There might be optimism ... expecting some QE coming our
way and obviously that's weakened the dollar," said Fabian
Eliasson, vice president of currency sales at Mizuho Corporate
Bank in New York. "It seems that the market is hoping for that."
The dollar index, which measures the dollar's value
against a basket of currencies, fell 0.7 percent to 81.104,
having hit a more than three-month low of 81.036.
Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York, said few traders expect Bernanke
to telegraph his intentions, but "the key will be in the tone of
his speech.
"If his assessment of U.S. economic growth is bleak,
speculators will likely bid up risk assets on the assumption
that some sort of monetary stimulus is coming," he said.
The euro rose 0.9 percent to $1.2610, after rising as
high as $1.2627, its strongest since early July, with traders
noting buyers from the Middle East.
The ECB meets next Thursday and hopes of bond-buying have
grown, although investors will likely wait to see whether the
ECB provides enough details before buying euros aggressively.
France's member on the ECB executive board, Benoit Coeure,
appeared to take a softer line than his German colleague on
conditions for the central bank buying sovereign debt, saying on
Friday that simply support of the EU's rescue funds would
suffice.
German central bank chief Jens Weidmann's reported threat to
resign has piled pressure on ECB President Mario Draghi to
assuage his opposition to a new bond-buying plan.