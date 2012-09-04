NEW YORK, Sept 4 The dollar trimmed gains against the euro on Tuesday after a survey showed U.S. manufacturing shrank at its sharpest clip in more than three years in August, the third month of contraction in a row, and firms hired the fewest workers since late 2009..

The euro was last at $1.2590, little changed from the prior close, and up from the $1.2572 it traded at before the release of the report..