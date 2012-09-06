BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The euro surrendered gains against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said at a press conference that ECB staff had cut their growth forecast for the euro zone.
The euro was last at $1.2594, little changed on the day. The euro became volatile as Draghi began speaking.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.