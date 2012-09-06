NEW YORK, Sept 6 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Thursday as investors hoping for solid specifics on the European Central Bank's plans to stem the euro zone debt crisis were disappointed.

ECB President Mario Draghi said there will be no quantitative limits set on the size of bond buys which sent the euro briefly higer but investors were hoping for more, analysts said.

The euro was last at $1.2581, down 0.2 percent on the day and close to the session low of $1.2575. The New York session has been volatile since Draghi began speaking.