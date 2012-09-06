BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The dollar broke above 79 yen to a two-week high on Thursday after a report showed the pace of growth in the massive U.S. services sector rose in August on the back of a rebound in employment and exports.
The dollar was last at 78.97 yen after climbing as high as 79.02 yen, its highest since Aug 22.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------