BRIEF-Gaz Metro acquires solar energy firm Standard Solar
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
NEW YORK, March 25 The euro extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Monday as a deal between Cyprus and its lenders removed the immediate threat of a financial meltdown but also raised concerns about the bailout's implications.
The euro fell as low as $1.2927 and last traded at $1.2938, down 0.4 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
* Gaz Metro acquires Standard Solar, a leading U.S.-based solar energy firm
* Spectrum Brands Holdings to reaffirm fiscal 2017 guidance at Raymond James institutional investors conference
* Indirect units to offer $1.5 billion principal amount of issuers' senior notes due 2025 and senior notes due 2027