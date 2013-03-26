NEW YORK, March 26 The dollar pared losses versus the euro and extended gains versus the Japanese yen on Tuesday after U.S. data showed single-family home prices rose in January.

Home prices started the year with their biggest annual increase in six-and-a-half years, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller survey, in a fresh sign the housing market recovery remains on track.

The euro last traded at $1.2854, nearly flat on the day. It had been trading at around $1.2864 before the data.

The dollar last traded at 94.28 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at around 94.24 before the data.