DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
NEW YORK, March 26 The dollar pared losses versus the euro and extended gains versus the Japanese yen on Tuesday after U.S. data showed single-family home prices rose in January.
Home prices started the year with their biggest annual increase in six-and-a-half years, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller survey, in a fresh sign the housing market recovery remains on track.
The euro last traded at $1.2854, nearly flat on the day. It had been trading at around $1.2864 before the data.
The dollar last traded at 94.28 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day. It had been trading at around 94.24 before the data.
* istar announces pricing of $375 million senior unsecured notes
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank is set to keep monetary policy on hold on Thursday as it casts a cautious eye ahead to high-risk elections in the Netherlands and France during an upsurge in populist, anti-establishment sentiment.