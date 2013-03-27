BRIEF-Meridian Waste Solutions files for mixed shelf of upto $50 mln
* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $50 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2neGAIz) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 27 The euro slightly pared losses versus the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Wednesday after a report said Cyprus is to impose a ban on cashing checks and limit the amount of cash that can be taken out of the country.
The announcement is part of a series of measures to avert a run on the country's crippled banks, a Greek newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Capital controls are to be imposed when Cyprus banks re-open on Thursday and are expected to restrict foreign transactions.
The euro, which earlier hit a more than four-month low of $1.2750, last traded at $1.2772, down 0.7 percent on the day.
Against the yen, the euro last traded at 120.38 yen, down 0.9 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.
* Announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase plan - sec filing