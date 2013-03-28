UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK, March 28 The euro extended gains versus the U.S. dollar on Thursday to hit a session high as month-end positioning had investors covering positions made against the currency.
The euro's rise also coincided with the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index trading above its record closing high.
The euro rose as high as $1.2840 and last traded at $1.2834, up 0.4 percent on the day.
The euro briefly pared gains against the yen to trade flat, but last traded at 120.78 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.