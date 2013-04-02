* Investors await easing measures from BoJ
* BoJ Kuroda wants to combine two schemes for buying debt
* US stock gains also supportive of dollar/yen
* Euro zone manufacturing PMI weak, Cyprus worries linger
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, April 2 The U.S. dollar rebounded from
a one-month low against the yen on Tuesday, bolstered by a rally
on Wall Street and investor positioning before a Bank of Japan
monetary policy meeting this week.
The BoJ is widely expected to ramp up its bond buying and
extend the maturities of the bonds it purchases under new
Governor Haruhiko Kuroda at the bank's April 3-4 policy
gathering.
Kuroda said he wants to combine two different schemes that
the central bank uses to purchase government debt, reinforcing
expectations of bold monetary stimulus.
Expectations of aggressive action from the BoJ is largely
behind the dollar's whopping 7.7 percent gain against the yen so
far this year, but in recent weeks investors have used its rise
to cash in on gains.
"It's a bit of a give-back for the yen after its rally over
the weekend, and now the market is anticipating what the BoJ
would and won't do at this week's policy meeting," said Brian
Dangerfield, currency strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Traders, however, reported thin liquidity in major
currencies as European markets reopened after the Easter
holiday, and said price moves were expected to be subdued.
The dollar was last up 0.2 percent against the yen at
93.42 yen after earlier hitting 92.54 yen, its lowest since
March 1.
If the BoJ falls short of market expectations, the yen
should rally and the dollar should weaken, analysts said.
"We think there is potential for disappointment at this
week's BoJ policy meeting," Credit Suisse wrote in a report.
The BoJ may reserve to implement more aggressive measures
down the road, which would be a near-term negative for the
dollar versus the yen.
"We nonetheless remain bullish on the pair over the medium
term and would look for a correction as an occasion to build
longs," the firm said.
The euro last traded flat against the yen at 119.74 yen
, recovering after hitting a five-week low of 119.10
yen. Chart support for the euro was seen at its late February
trough of 118.74 yen.
Gains in U.S. stocks have also boosted the dollar. The S&P
500 stock index closed within reach of its all-time
intraday high of 1,576.09 just days before U.S. non-farm
payrolls report for March due Friday.
With the state of the U.S. labor market key to the path of
U.S. Federal Reserve policy, Friday's jobs data has the
potential to sway currency market sentiment.
EURO ON THE DEFENSIVE
The euro slipped against the dollar, pressured by euro zone
data showing the region was well into economic contraction
territory last month.
This has prompted expectations European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi would strike a more dovish tone at
Thursday's monetary policy outlook meeting. He could also
provide hints about a possible rate cut.
Euro zone purchasing managers' surveys showed a deepening
decline in manufacturing activity in March, with Italy and Spain
particularly weak.
Investors were cautious before Thursday's European Central
Bank meeting. Although interest rates are expected to be left on
hold, analysts saw a small chance of a cut.
"The data does ... confirm that the outlook for the euro
zone has deteriorated over the last month on almost all fronts,
including economic, banking sector and EMU (European Monetary
Union) perspectives," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
"We expect euro zone fundamentals to deteriorate further -
this combined with outflow pressures should keep the euro's
downward trend intact," she said. Sutton expects the euro to
close the year at the $1.25 level.
Further weighing on the euro and its outlook was the
resignation of Cyprus' finance minister after concluding a 10
billion euro bailout deal with international lenders in which
the country slashed its dominant banking sector and hit
depositors with losses.
The euro was last down 0.3 percent against the dollar
at $1.2814, hovering within sight of a four-month low of $1.2750
hit last week, according to Reuters data.