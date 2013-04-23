BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
NEW YORK, April 23 The dollar pared gains against the yen, and the euro extended declines against the dollar on Tuesday after a bogus Associated Press tweet that said there were two explosions at the White House, injuring U.S. President Barack Obama..
The tweet was soon denied and currency trends of the day resumed.
The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.2999 while the dollar was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 99.23 yen .
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates