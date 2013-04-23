NEW YORK, April 23 The dollar pared gains against the yen, and the euro extended declines against the dollar on Tuesday after a bogus Associated Press tweet that said there were two explosions at the White House, injuring U.S. President Barack Obama..

The tweet was soon denied and currency trends of the day resumed.

The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.2999 while the dollar was up 0.1 percent against the yen at 99.23 yen .