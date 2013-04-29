* Italy swears in new government, borrowing costs fall
By Wanfeng Zhou and Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 29 The euro rose against the
dollar and yen on Monday after Italy finally formed a
government, ending two months of political uncertainty, but
further gains may be limited given expectations the European
Central Bank will cut interest rates this week.
Italy's new prime minister, center-left politician Enrico
Letta, named a coalition government on Saturday, a move that
drove Italian stocks higher and benchmark borrowing costs to
their lowest level since October 2010 at an auction on Monday.
Some analysts say the euro could weaken should the ECB cut
its main interest rate by 25 basis points from 0.75 percent
currently when it meets on Thursday; a rate cut would erode the
euro's interest rate advantage over the dollar and yen.
"The euro would likely weaken somewhat on that, but the
overall move will be muted," said John Doyle, currency
strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington, D.C. "The
expectation is starting to get priced in."
Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX Strategy at BK
Asset Management in New York, said the euro could even rally
after a knee-jerk move lower as some investors see a rate cut by
the ECB as another effort to stimulate the euro zone economy.
"It's clear that the euro zone economy is really in a
quagmire and it needs some kind of jumpstart," Schlossberg said.
"There's almost nothing else available. A rate cut is better
than nothing."
"Even though the market initially perceives the rate cut as
a negative thing, it will actually be disappointed if they don't
see the rate cut and that can drive the euro down."
Signs are growing that weakness in peripheral euro zone
economies is spreading to the region's core, such as Germany,
its biggest economy. Confidence in the euro zone economy fell
more than expected in April, data showed on Monday, highlighting
the souring mood among companies and consumers since March.
. A drop in German inflation also contributed to
the ECB rate cut argument, although the impact on the euro will
likely be limited.
The euro was up 0.51 percent at $1.3093, with hedge
funds cited among key buyers. It peaked at $1.3115, the highest
since April 19, midway through the London session.
The U.S. economy grew more slowly than expected in the first
quarter, and with inflation anchored, expectations are fading
that the Federal Reserve could cut back its quantitative easing
program anytime soon.
"That is weighing on the dollar," said Ian Gunner, portfolio
manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund In London.
Gunner said only a cut in the ECB's zero percent deposit
rate, which he did not expect, would cause the euro to fall
sharply.
A two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting beginning on
Tuesday will be watched for whether the Fed indicates any fresh
risks to growth. If it does, there could be some trimming of
long dollar positions put in place in recent months.
Against the yen, the dollar was flat at 98.01 yen,
erasing losses after stronger-than-expected data on sales
contracts for previously owned U.S. homes.
The dollar set a four-year high of 99.94 yen earlier in
April after the Bank of Japan unveiled a major stimulus program.
The dollar has faced stiff resistance at 100 yen, but many
expect it to firm against the yen as Japanese investors such as
insurance companies and pension funds allocate some of their
portfolios to overseas assets in coming months.
Japan on Tuesday will report March economic data on
unemployment, industrial production and retail sales.
"The long-term trend of yen selling is likely to be intact.
We are seeing a reversal today based on the fact that Japanese
investors have not responded so far to moving money abroad,"
said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist at Forex.com.
"If the data are positive or stronger than expected, the yen
could get a boost from that," he said, noting the 97.75
dollar/yen level as proven support.