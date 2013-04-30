* U.S. growth worries fed by recent weak data

* Fed begins two-day meeting, expected to keep loose policy

* Euro zone data boosts odds of ECB rate cut

* US payrolls data on Friday eyed

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, April 30 The dollar skidded to its lowest level against a basket of currencies in two months on Tuesday as a deluge of U.S. data had investors discounting a pull back in the Federal Reserve's easy money policy any time soon.

Investors pared positions in the greenback on worries about the economy after data showed business activity in the U.S. Midwest unexpectedly shrank in April to its lowest level since September 2009. The dismal data followed last week's report showing weaker-than-expected U.S. first-quarter economic growth.

Other sectors of the U.S. economy, however, appeared to be somewhat resilient, with a report showing U.S. home prices rose in February at their fastest rate in almost seven years.

The Federal Reserve's policy-making committee began a two-day meeting that will end Wednesday with a statement that some believe could sound relatively dovish in response to recent weak economic data, with the Fed expected to continue with its bond buying program.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile meets on Thursday, with a narrow majority of economists expecting a 25 basis point cut in interest rates, according to a Reuters poll.

"We expect the Fed to recognize the weaker data lately, but not make a material change to policy," said Amanda Chow, fx strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup.

"For the dollar, the Fed meeting is not as big a focus as Friday's payrolls report," she said.

The government will release April U.S. employment data on Friday with non-farm payroll growth expected to total 145,000 jobs, according to economists polled by Reuters.

"A very significant upside surprise may be positive for the dollar as it would confirm positive growth," Chow said. "The dollar, however, may slightly weaken should the number fall within the wide range of expectations."

The dollar index, which measures its value against a basket of six major currencies, earlier hit its lowest since the end of February at 81.598.

The euro rose as high as $1.3185, the strongest since April 17, after breaking above resistance around the London session high of $1.3120, according to Reuters data. It was last at $1.3154, up 0.4 percent on the day, with traders citing buying by a German bank.

Gains in the single currency accelerated at around 9:38 a.m. EDT (1338 GMT). The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer for April was released to subscribers via conference call about 3 minutes before the public release of the data at 9:45 (1345 GMT).

On the month, the euro rose 2.7 percent against the dollar, its first monthly gain since January.

"We are currently seeing significant dollar weakness ... reason for this is mainly speculation on further Fed quantitative easing policy," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank.

"The view that the Fed would scale down QE is coming more and more under question due to poor U.S. data."

The dollar last traded down 0.2 percent to 97.54 yen, having hit as low as 97.01 yen earlier, the weakest since April 16. In April, the dollar rose 3.5 percent against the yen, the largest monthly gain since January.

Inflation in the euro zone hit a three-year low and unemployment rose to a record high, data showed on Tuesday. Adding to worries, German retail sales unexpectedly fell in March while Spain's economy shrank for the seventh straight quarter in the first three months of the year.

Some analysts said while a rate cut could see the euro initially fall, announcing further easing measures would be interpreted as a positive move by the central bank and this could lend the euro some support.

"If the ECB were to resort to a refinancing rate cut on Thursday and announce non-standard measures to boost credit flow, we could see a bounce in the euro. But anything above $1.32 is a sell," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC World Markets.