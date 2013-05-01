* U.S. private-sector jobs growth weaker than expected
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 1 The U.S. dollar fell to a
two-month low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday after
weaker-than-expected U.S. private-sector jobs growth reinforced
expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulative
monetary policy.
The Fed ends its two-day policy meeting later in the day and
is widely expected to keep its monthly purchases of $85 billion
in bonds to support an economic recovery that's still too weak
for the job market to truly heal.
Recent data showing below-forecast U.S. first-quarter growth
and an unexpected contraction in business activity in the
Midwest have revived fears the world's largest economy is
encountering a soft patch.
U.S. private employers added 119,000 jobs in April, well
below economists' expectations of 150,000 jobs, data showed on
Wednesday. The report, which also showed a downward revision to
March's private payrolls, came two days before the government's
nonfarm payrolls data.
"ADP is not a reliable indicator for jobs in the non-farm
payrolls survey, but it does provide some lead to the direction
of employment," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist
at WorldWideMarkets, Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey.
"Today's weak report will discourage those who expect a
return to stronger employment and may weaken the dollar."
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency's
value against a basket of currencies, dropped as low as 81.331,
its weakest since Feb. 25. It was last at 81.469, down 0.3
percent.
A weak reading for the Institute of Supply Management's
survey of U.S. manufacturing activity, due at 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT), could intensify worries about the U.S. economy.
Investors are waiting to see if a sluggish recovery and
slowing inflation may even push the Fed into buying more assets.
Only a month or so ago, investors expected the Fed to start
scaling back asset purchases.
"We think the Fed will be as dovish as it can afford to be,
and as such the softness of the dollar is justified and if
anything it could extend a bit further," said Adam Cole, global
head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
Weakness in the dollar helped drive the euro to a two-month
high despite growing expectations the European Central Bank will
cut interest rates on Thursday.
With the May Day holiday keeping Europe's markets closed,
the euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.3226. It had earlier
risen to $1.3242, according to Reuters data, its highest level
since February 25, after the ADP release.
But the euro's gains may be limited given Europe's
deteriorating economic outlook. Many traders also expect the
euro to fall if the ECB cuts rates on Thursday, although large
options expiries reported at $1.3200 could keep it close to
current levels.
Some analysts said the euro could eventually strengthen
should ECB take steps to shore up growth.
Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 97.20 yen
.
The pound rose to its highest against the dollar
since mid-February at $1.5597, helped by a better-than-expected
UK manufacturing survey.
The Australian dollar fell 0.5 percent to $1.0321
after data showed growth in China's manufacturing sector
unexpectedly slowed.