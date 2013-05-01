* U.S. private-sector jobs growth weaker than expected
* Fed seen keeping stimulative policy; ECB may cut rates
* Australian dollar slides on disappointing Chinese data
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, May 1 The U.S. dollar fell to a
two-month low against major currencies on Wednesday after
weaker-than-expected U.S. economic reports reinforced
expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulative
monetary policy.
The Fed ends its two-day policy meeting later in the day and
is widely expected to keep its monthly purchases of $85 billion
in bonds to support an economic recovery that's showing signs of
losing momentum.
Sentiment on the dollar began to change after recent data
showed below-forecast U.S. first-quarter growth and an
unexpected contraction in business activity in the Midwest,
reviving fears the U.S. economy has hit a soft patch.
"In last month's (Fed) meeting everyone was keen on finding
out just how much the Fed board was discussing the potential for
shutting down quantitative easing," said Paul Bregg, a currency
trader at Western Union Business Solutions in Denver, Colorado.
"That was when U.S. data was constantly surprising the
market, things have changed and the U.S. dollar picture is not
quite as bright as first thought."
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency's
value against a basket of currencies, dropped as low as 81.331,
its weakest since Feb. 25. It was last at 81.608, down 0.2
percent.
Data released on Wednesday added to those worries. U.S.
companies hired the smallest number of employees in seven months
in April while manufacturing growth slowed. Another report
showed U.S. construction spending dropped to a seven-month low
in March.
Investors are waiting to see if a sluggish recovery and
slowing inflation may even push the Fed into buying more assets.
Only a month or so ago, investors expected the Fed to start
scaling back asset purchases.
"We think the Fed will be as dovish as it can afford to be,
and as such the softness of the dollar is justified and if
anything it could extend a bit further," said Adam Cole, global
head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
Investors will get further clues about the health of the
economy when the government releases its nonfarm payrolls report
for April on Friday. Economists are looking for job growth of
145,000 last month, up from 88,000 for March.
ECB RATE CUT
Weakness in the dollar helped drive the euro to a two-month
high despite growing expectations the European Central Bank will
cut interest rates on Thursday.
With the May Day holiday keeping most of Europe's markets
closed, the euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3193. It had
earlier risen to $1.3242, according to Reuters data, its highest
level since Feb. 25.
But the euro's gains may be limited, given Europe's
deteriorating economic outlook. Many traders expect the euro to
fall if the ECB cuts rates on Thursday.
"With the (Fed) surely expected to downgrade its economic
view today, the ECB has little choice but to cut rates in order
to avoid another excessive euro rally," said Ashraf Laidi, chief
global strategist at City Index Ltd in London.
"A 25-basis point cut may be insignificant, but failure to
cut would disappoint 80 percent of market participants expecting
a rate cut, which may trigger a fresh euro rally to the
detriment of the already struggling euro zone, including a
recession-bound Germany."
Some analysts said the euro could eventually strengthen
should the ECB take steps to shore up growth.
Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 97.25 yen
.
The pound rose to its highest against the dollar
since mid-February at $1.5597, helped by a better-than-expected
UK manufacturing survey.
The Australian dollar fell 0.8 percent to $1.0282
after data showed growth in China's manufacturing sector
unexpectedly slowed.