* Dollar gains further against the yen
* Higher U.S. Treasury yields expected to buoy dollar
against yen
* ECB's Draghi says watching data and ready to act again
* Australian dollar falls, focus on Tuesday's RBA decision
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 6 The dollar climbed against the
yen for a third straight session on Monday and appeared ready to
take another stab at reaching the key 100 yen mark as last
week's strong U.S. labor market data renewed optimism about the
U.S. economy.
The dollar, up a whopping 14.6 percent against the yen so
far in 2013, is likely to continue strengthening as the Bank of
Japan tries to buoy its deflation-plagued economy by flooding
the market with liquidity through its $1.4 trillion bond buying
plan announced early last month.
On the other hand, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely
expected to continue buying $85 billion a month in bonds,
Friday's solid April jobs figure and upward revisions to prior
months have revived talk the central bank may start to reduce
asset purchases under its quantitative easing program later this
year.
"A break through 100 yen in the near-term has greatly
increased after Friday's payrolls data because it indicated the
economy is not as weak as many had feared," said Omer Esiner,
chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington D.C.
The dollar last traded up 0.4 percent at 99.38 yen,
not far from its session peak of 99.45 yen - its highest since
April 25 - according to Reuters data.
The greenback hit a four-year high of 99.94 on April 11, but
the pair failed to break the psychologically important 100 mark
as option traders defended the level and as worries about the
U.S. economy pressured the dollar.
"While options barriers have prevented a break of 100 yen in
recent weeks, no resistance lasts forever, while a move higher
in Treasury yields will be a leading indicator of where it is
headed," Esiner said.
Friday's jobs data sent U.S. Treasury yields, which move
inversely to price, to their highest levels in three weeks.
Yields should remain at relatively higher levels as investors
prepare for $72 billion in new supply this week.
The euro, meanwhile, slipped against the dollar after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank is
closely watching incoming data and is ready to take further
action if needed to address economic weakness.
Nevertheless, trading volume was thin due to holidays in
Britain and Japan, traders said.
The euro was flat at 129.84 yen, having earlier
risen to 130.40 yen, a two-week high.
Friday's jobs data had investors embracing risk and sent
Wall Street stocks to new highs. Rising risk appetite tends to
pressure the yen as investors sell the lower-yielding Japanese
currency to buy assets with greater returns.
Against the dollar, the euro dropped 0.2 percent to $1.3082
, pulling further away from a two-month high of $1.3242
set last Wednesday. It hit a session low of $1.3052 after
Draghi's comments.
"The risks are now tilted to the downside for euro/dollar
and it could test $1.30," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of
FX research at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
Adding to the euro's bearish tone, surveys showed the euro
zone's business downturn dragged on in April and Germany is now
suffering a contraction in business activity that has long
dogged France, Italy and Spain.
The ECB cut interest rates last week and Draghi hinted at
the possibility of negative deposit rates. This would penalize
banks for hoarding cash and could drive money out of the euro
zone.
The Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to $1.0248,
hurt by a surprise drop in retail sales and slower Chinese
services activity.
The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday. Markets
imply a 50-50 chance of a rate cut, but a Reuters poll showed
most economists see rates steady at 3.0 percent.