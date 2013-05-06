* Dollar gains more against yen in aftermath of jobs data
* Higher U.S. Treasury yields bode well for dollar vs yen
* ECB's Draghi says watching data and ready to act again
* Australian dollar falls with focus on Tuesday RBA decision
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 6 The dollar rose against the yen
for a third straight session on Monday and appeared poised to
take another stab at reaching the key 100 yen mark as last
week's better-than-expected U.S. labor market data assuaged U.S.
economic growth concerns.
The dollar, up a whopping 14.6 percent against the yen so
far in 2013, is likely to continue strengthening as the Bank of
Japan tries to buoy its deflation-plagued economy by flooding
the market with liquidity through the $1.4 trillion bond buying
plan it announced early last month.
On the other hand, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is widely
expected to continue buying $85 billion a month in bonds,
Friday's solid April jobs figure and upward revisions to prior
months have revived talk the central bank may start to reduce
asset purchases under its quantitative easing program later this
year.
The robust report allayed concerns raised by other data over
the past month of a loss of steam in the U.S. economy, the
world's largest.
"A break through 100 yen in the near term has greatly
increased after Friday's payrolls data because it indicated the
economy is not as weak as many had feared," said Omer Esiner,
chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington, D.C.
The dollar last traded up 0.3 percent at 99.34 yen,
not far from its session peak of 99.45 yen - its highest point
since April 25 - according to Reuters data.
The greenback hit a four-year high of 99.94 yen on April 11,
but the pair failed to break the psychologically important 100
mark as option traders defended the level and as worries about
the U.S. economy pressured the dollar.
"While options barriers have prevented a break of 100 yen in
recent weeks, no resistance lasts forever, while a move higher
in Treasury yields will be a leading indicator of where it is
headed," Esiner said.
The yield differential between U.S. Treasury yields and
Japanese government bonds is a primary driver of dollar/yen and
Friday's jobs data sent Treasury yields, which move inversely to
price, to their highest levels in three weeks. Yields should
remain at relatively higher levels as investors prepare for $72
billion in new supply this week.
The jobs data had investors embracing risk and sent Wall
Street stocks to new highs. Rising risk appetite tends to
pressure the yen as investors sell the lower-yielding Japanese
currency to buy assets with greater returns.
The euro was flat at 129.90 yen, having earlier
risen to 130.40 yen, a two-week high.
Nevertheless, trading volume was thin due to holidays in
Britain and Japan, traders said.
The euro, meanwhile, slipped against the dollar after
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the bank is
closely watching incoming data and is ready to take further
action if needed to address economic weakness.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Saturday
the European Central Bank can cut its main policy rate even
further after pushing it to a record low last week.
Responding to a drop in euro zone inflation well below its
target level of just under 2 percent and rising unemployment,
the ECB lowered its main rate by a quarter percentage point to
0.50 percent.
Draghi also hinted last week at the possibility of negative
deposit rates. This would penalize banks for hoarding cash and
could drive money out of the euro zone.
Against the dollar, the euro dropped 0.3 percent to $1.3074
, pulling further away from a two-month high of $1.3242
set last Wednesday. It hit a session low of $1.3052 after
Draghi's comments.
"The risks are now tilted to the downside for euro/dollar
and it could test $1.30," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, head of
FX research at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
Adding to the euro's bearish tone, surveys showed the euro
zone's business downturn dragged on in April and that Germany is
now suffering a contraction in business activity, a trend that
has long dogged France, Italy and Spain.
The Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to $1.0248,
hurt by a surprise drop in retail sales and slower Chinese
services activity.
The Reserve Bank of Australia meets on Tuesday. Markets
imply a 50-50 chance of a rate cut, but a Reuters poll showed
most economists see rates steady at 3.0 percent.
Interest rate differentials are a key driver of demand for
the Australian dollar.
With the Federal Reserve holding interest rates at or near
zero, an RBA rate cut would diminish some of the appeal of
Australia's currency.