* Positive risk environment also helps lift euro * Australian dollar up on China data, NZ dollar slides * Norway's central bank keeps rates steady By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 8 The euro advanced against the dollar for a second straight session on Wednesday as an unexpected rise in German industrial output pared back prospects of a near-term interest rate cut in the euro zone. Wednesday's data followed another upbeat German industrial orders report, helping euro sentiment overall, while falling borrowing costs in peripheral euro zone countries have also bolstered Europe's common currency of late. Further easing from the European Central Bank was still a possibility, however, particularly in the wake of ECB President Mario Draghi's statements on Monday about how a rate cut was still an option if economic data weakens significantly. But for now, BNP Paribas currency strategist Vassili Serebriakov said investors are focused on financial markets, with euro zone peripheral bond yields falling and equities rising. "Certainly, the German industrial output data helped. But we also have this positive risk environment in the euro zone and that has supported the euro as well," Serebriakov said in New York. The euro rose as high as $1.3174 after data showing German industrial output rose 1.2 percent during March, against forecasts for a 0.1 percent fall.. Traders reported stop-loss euro buy orders at $1.3150, which pushed the euro through resistance at $1.3156, the 100-day moving average, on its way to the $1.3243 May peak. One-month implied volatilities in euro/dollar remain near their lowest since January, suggesting investors are reluctant to bet on sharp euro falls. Some analysts, though, were wary about how much the euro could rise, given that other recent data from Europe's largest economy has been much gloomier. The Australian dollar, meanwhile, was up 0.1 percent at US$1.0190, gaining after upbeat Chinese trade data due to the two countries' strong trade links. The Aussie hit a two-month low of US$1.0155 after the central bank (RBA) cut interest rates on Tuesday and warned more could follow. "This dovish (RBA) outlook should see a probe of US$1.00-1.01 near term," Westpac analysts said in a note to clients. Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.3 percent at 98.71 yen. KIWI SLIDES The New Zealand dollar underperformed other major currencies after the country's central bank said it had intervened to try to restrain the strength of the currency. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.8 percent at US$0.8387 , although analysts and traders were skeptical about how much lasting impact intervention could have. The Norwegian crown, meanwhile, posted sharp gains on relief that Norway's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent. The dollar fell 1.3 percent against the crown to 5.7652 kronas, while the euro dropped 0.7 percent to 7.887 "There was no indication that they considered a rate cut and they see no reason to change their strategy from what they indicated," said Steinar Juel, chief economist at Nordea Markets in Copenhagen. "It was maybe a little bit more hawkish than could have been expected, they could have pointed more to weaker inflation numbers. Something more needs to happen for them to cut."