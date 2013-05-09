* Euro takes a breather after two days of gains
* U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest in more than 5 years
* Spanish yields rise, weigh on euro
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 9 The euro fell against the dollar
on Thursday after two days of gains, hurt partly by a
weaker-than-expected Spanish debt auction that served as a
reminder to investors that the outlook for the euro zone's
weaker nations remained uncertain.
Demand for the dollar also increased following data showing
U.S. initial jobless claims dropped to their lowest level in
more than five years.
Trader also said there was an options play on the euro -- a
double no touch option between $1.32 and $1.31. That kept the
euro wedged between the two figures, preventing it from moving
above the $1.32 level.
"Not aiding the euro was a softer-than-expected Spanish
issue. Dealers ended up owning quite a bit of it, which
suggested that there was weaker demand," said Dean Popplewell,
chief currency strategist at OANDA in Toronto.
"That has prompted the euro to back away from its highs."
Spanish yields also rose on Thursday on speculation the
country was planning a syndicated deal in the near future,
suggesting there would be a lot of supply in a short period of
time.
Investors also looked to book profits on Europe's shared
currency it rose for two straight days, with market participants
unwilling to hold euros for a long time given the European
Central Bank's stance on further monetary easing.
ECB policymakers Yves Mersch and Joerg Asmussen said on
Wednesday the central bank still had room to manoeuvre should
the euro zone economy continue to weaken. The ECB cut its main
rate to 0.5 percent last Thursday.
While German industrial data beat expectations, overall
economic activity across most of the euro zone remains sluggish,
keeping alive expectations that the ECB may act again soon.
The single currency lost ground against the British pound
after the Bank of England kept interest rates on
hold and left its asset buying programme unchanged.
It also fell against the Australian and New Zealand dollars
, which were buoyed by better-than-expected
jobs numbers. Both currencies rebounded from lows struck after
their central banks moved this week to tame their strength.
The euro fell to session lows of $1.3094, failing to
build on gains made after robust industrial data from Germany
this week. It was last at $1.3097, down 0.4 percent on the day.
Against the yen, the euro slipped 0.1 percent to 130.06
, while the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 99.31 yen
.
Lower-than-expected U.S weekly jobless claims were a big
part of the dollar's rally against the yen.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 323,000, the lowest level since January
2008, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled
by Reuters had expected first-time applications to rise to
335,000 last week.
"This (U.S. jobless claims report) will keep discussions of
tapering asset purchases going inside the Federal Reserve, which
should help the dollar at a time when other major central banks
are actively weakening their currency through lower interest
rates or currency intervention," said Kathy Lien, managing
director, at BK Asset Management in New York.