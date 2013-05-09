BRIEF-Enstar Group announces pricing of senior notes
* Enstar Group Ltd - pricing of $350 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.500% senior notes due 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 9 The U.S. dollar skyrocketed to its highest level against the Japanese yen in over four years on Thursday, piercing the key technical and psychological 100 yen-per-dollar mark.
The dollar rose as high as 100.50 yen, its highest since April 2009. It last traded at 100.46, up 1.5 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
* Gladstone Land Corp - company intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, fund future property acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Urban Edge Properties increases its unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million and extends maturity