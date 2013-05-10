* Dollar jumps to near 102 yen, 105 seen possible by summer * Traders report options barrier at 102 yen * Euro hits more than 3-year high versus yen * Focus shifts to G7 meeting By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 10 The yen on Friday tumbled against the U.S. dollar to its lowest in more than four years on data showing Japanese investors were buying more foreign assets, with further losses seen likely as Japan's aggressive monetary easing takes effect. The dollar, on the other hand, rallied broadly as recent strong U.S. data in the labor market - last Friday's robust nonfarm payrolls report and Thursday's weekly jobless claims data - sparked talk the Federal Reserve may scale back its asset purchases. With the Japanese currency breaching the level of 100 to the dollar, most analysts expect the yen to fall further. Some have called for the dollar to rise to 105 yen this summer and 110 by the end of the year. "The break of the 100-yen level unleashed the animal spirits," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. Overnight, data showed that Japanese investors turned net buyers of foreign bonds in the last two weeks. They bought 309.9 billion yen ($3.1 billion) in foreign bonds in the week through May 4 after purchasing 204.4 billion yen the previous week, according to the Ministry of Finance. Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, said the capital flows report was "the latest signal that the yen's long-term weakening trend remains formally in place." The Japanese fell to 101.98 yen per U.S. dollar, the lowest since October 2008. The dollar was last at 101.80 yen, up 1.2 percent on the day. Traders said the yen extended falls after breaking through a reported options barrier at 101.50 yen and as stop-loss dollar buy orders were triggered above 101.55 and 101.60 yen. Another options barrier was said to lurk at 102.00 yen. The yen has lost nearly 9 percent against the U.S. currency since the BoJ announced aggressive monetary easing on April 4 and was down nearly 15 percent so far this year. "I do see dollar/yen moving higher," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank, who predicts the dollar will rise to 110 yen in 12 months. But he expected the move to be "relatively slow" from here until the Fed starts to taper its quantitative easing program or Japanese inflation rises significantly. Analysts at UBS were also optimistic, raising their one- and three-month forecasts to 102 and 105 yen respectively, both from 95 yen previously. Other analysts, however, were more cautious, believing that after hitting lofty levels in dollar/yen, gains in the greenback could slow. "The burst of activity could be reasonably temporary," said Nick Bennenbroek, managing director and head of currency strategy at Wells Fargo in New York, citing an extremely short speculative positioning in the yen. "We would need fresh central bank signals to spur another leg higher - a hawkish Fed and a dovish BoJ. I don't think those signals are forthcoming anytime soon." FOCUS ON G7 The focus now shifts to the G7 meeting in the UK on Friday, where currencies - especially the yen's weakness - could be up for discussion. And it could be a contentious debate. Even before the break of the 100-yen level, the U.S. government had been closely monitoring Japan's efforts to reflate its economy. Reflation is in the early stages, but the yen has already dropped nearly 32 percent against the dollar since autumn last year. And on the long-term charts, analysts at TD Securities said there doesn't seem much significant resistance for the dollar all the way up to 105 yen. On Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said Japan had "growth issues" that needed to be dealt with but that its attempts to stimulate its economy needed to stay within the bounds of international agreements to avoid competitive devaluations. "I'm just going to refer back to the ground rules and the fact that we've made clear that we'll keep an eye on that," Lew told CNBC television. The euro, meanwhile, hit a three-year high of 132.25 yen and was last at 131.76, up 0.4 percent. But it was down 0.7 percent against the dollar to $1.2952 after hitting a one-month low of $1.2935. The dollar hit a more than one-month high against a basket of currencies of 83.438 and was last up 0.7 percent at 83.333.