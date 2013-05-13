NEW YORK May 13 The dollar extended gains
against the euro and Japanese yen on Monday after U.S. data
showed retail sales in April edged up unexpectedly as households
bought automobiles, building materials and a range of other
goods, pointing to underlying strength in the economy.
The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up 0.1
percent after a revised 0.5 percent decline in March.
The euro last traded at $1.2948, down 0.3 percent on
the day. It had been trading at about $1.2972 before the data.
The dollar last traded at 101.90 yen, up 0.3 percent
on the day. It had been trading at about 101.78 yen before the
data.