* Euro falls to six-week low versus dollar
* Expectations of ECB action rise after GDP data
* Dollar pares gains after manufacturing and inflation data
* Dollar/yen option barriers at 103 yen
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, May 15 The euro skidded to a six-week
low versus the dollar on Wednesday as data showing an
unexpectedly large contraction of the euro zone economy
bolstered the case for more monetary easing by the European
Central Bank.
The euro fell for a fifth straight session against the
greenback after data showed Germany's economy crept back into
growth at the start of the year but not by enough to stop the
euro zone from contracting for a sixth straight quarter, and
France slid into recession.
In contrast, the U.S. is showing signs of a recovery,
underpinning expectations that the Federal Reserve may wind down
its asset purchases program by the end of the year. That stance
has helped push up U.S. bond yields and has driven
the dollar to a 4-1/2-year high against the yen.
The dollar, however, pared gains after data showed
manufacturing activity in New York state unexpectedly contracted
in May as new orders and shipments of finished goods
fell.
Inflation data also weighed, with U.S. producer prices
recording their largest drop in three years in April, pointing
to weak inflation pressures that should give the Federal Reserve
latitude to keep monetary policy very accommodative.
"There was some profit taking in the dollar after the data,
with the manufacturing report the biggest surprise," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington D.C.
"Nevertheless, the U.S. economy appears to be improving,
albeit slowly, while the euro zone GDP data overnight reinforced
expectations of additional easing from the ECB, either through
lower interest rates or through nonstandard measures such as
negative deposit rates," he said.
"That contrasts with a growing notion that the Fed is
inching closer to an exit strategy," he said.
The euro fell as low as $1.2842, its lowest since April 4,
and last traded down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.2878
, with exporter bids cited around $1.2880. Many investors
are looking for the single currency to bounce towards $1.2900
before initiating fresh bets against it, expecting it to then
fall towards $1.2740, traders said.
European Central Bank officials have said they could ease
monetary policy further, and perhaps even take the deposit rate,
the level at which banks park their surplus cash with the
central bank, below zero if the economy slowed.
A cut in the deposit rate would make holding euros
unattractive and could lead to a broad selloff.
Germany, the biggest economy in the currency bloc, grew by
just 0.1 percent in the first quarter, weaker than forecast,
while the second-largest economy, France entered a shallow
recession after contracting by 0.2 percent in the same period.
Overall, the euro zone contracted by 0.2 percent, compared with
a 0.1 percent fall forecast.
DOLLAR RALLY VS YEN PAUSES
The dollar rose as high as 102.76 yen on Reuters trading
platform, its highest since October 2008, but the dollar turned
negative in the early morning North American session as U.S.
Treasury bond prices, which move inversely to price, moved
higher.
The dollar last traded at 102.20 yen, down 0.2 percent on
the day. Option barriers are cited at 103 yen that could slow
the dollar's rise, traders said. But the overall trend for more
yen weakness remained.
The Bank of Japan could ease its already ultra-loose
monetary policy even further as early as October if prices do
not rise as quickly as projected, according to economists polled
by Reuters.
"We are bullish about the dollar," said Howard Jones,
advisor at RMG Wealth Management.
"The overriding factor to us is that there is potential for
quantitative easing in the U.S. to taper and that should help
the dollar. We are especially bullish dollar against the Swiss
franc and the Australian dollar where we think there will be
more returns."